From Conway Police Department reports

Woman admits to buying 1 ounce of meth for $270

A North Little Rock woman was jailed following a Wednesday traffic stop after police reportedly found an ounce of meth and other contraband hidden in her underwear.

According to a felony probable cause affidavit, officers with the Conway Police Department’s Narcotics Division were watching a man who was parked at the Sonic on Oak Street when a woman driving a blue Chervolet HHR pulled up and got in the suspect’s vehicle “for just a few minutes.”

As Sgt. Tom Kennedy continued conducting surveillance on the initial suspect, another officer pulled over Rachel Camille Adams, 32, of North Little Rock because he noticed the tags on the HHR were expired, one report states.

After pulling over the HHR, officer Michael Johnson soon learned Adams, who was the driver, was a parolee and that one of the two passengers, Frankie Cain, had an active warrant issued against him out of Judsonia. Before he’d confirmed the warrant’s status, Johnson also noted Cain seemed nervous and “was sweating as profusely as someone who had just completed a marathon.”

Cain was ultimately detained because of the warrant and, after Adams gave police the OK, officers began searching the vehicle. While authorities did not find any contraband inside the vehicle, officer Lois Spencer found a pink makeup bag that was “stashed under Adams’ lower stomach.”

The bag, which was “tucked” into the woman’s underwear, had an ounce of methamphetamine in it as well as a used syringe and a small plastic container that had methamphetamine residue in it, according to the affidavit.

At this point, Adams admitted she paid Kyle Harris (the man police were initially watching at Sonic) $270 for the meth. The 32-year-old said the meth was priced at $300 but that Harris let her have it for $270 “because that was all the money she had.”

Adams told Sgt. Kennedy that she would buy meth from Harris “a few times per week” and also said she had used the syringe to “inject a solution of water and methamphetamine into her rectum,” the affidavit states.

When she found out she would be arrested, Adams told police she was concerned about her children. According to her statement, Adams had arranged for a babysitter to watch her children “until she made it home later” after school let out.

Because it was after 4 p.m., Kennedy contacted the North Little Rock Police Department and the Department of Human Services to make sure the children were safe. Because the children were with Adams’ boyfriend, DHS representatives determined they were OK and said they would check in with Adams at the Faulkner County Detention Center to see if she was OK with her children staying with her boyfriend while she was in jail, according to the report.

Resident accused of threatening ex-girlfriend

A Conway man faces a terroristic threatening charge after he reportedly went to the Lake Pointe Apartments on Thursday and threatened a woman while holding a handgun.

The alleged victim called police shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday after 20-year-old Corey Christian Allen threatened to “kick her door down and beat her [expletive] while holding a black handgun,” according to an incident report.

According to the woman’s statement, she and Allen began arguing “about another female” when he showed up at her apartment and began threatening her.

While officers were talking to the woman about the incident at her apartment, Allen called her, the report states. The woman put the phone on speaker mode when she answered it, allowing officers to hear the 20-year-old threaten to beat her up in front of her daughter, the report states.

Police met up with the suspect at his home on Torreyson Street. Allen said he was upset with the alleged victim because she reportedly keyed his car the night before. Allen was ultimately arrested and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center.

The 20-year-old appeared via video conference before Circuit Judge Chris R. Carnahan on Friday, where he was ordered to remain behind bars in lieu of a $20,000 bond. Allen questioned the judge about lowering his bond, but Carnahan denied the request.

Online records show that Allen, who is scheduled to appear in Faulkner County Circuit Court on Oct. 7, posted bond at 4:25 p.m. Friday.