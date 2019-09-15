A Northside teacher started a “needs closet” last spring for students needing basic hygiene products. This year, more steps are being taken to protect the dignity of those receiving items.

Paige Turney, Northside math teacher, developed the closet after seeing students not want to sit next to their classmate because of body odor. She said if one student was struggling to afford certain items, there were probably a lot more.

Turney partnered with now senior Lexie Mosby who wanted to provide a needs closet, too. The project started small with requests made through a handful of Facebook posts and the DonorsChoose website.

It grew into a large effort to provide much-needed health, hygiene and cleaning products for Northside students, whether or not they were in Turney’s class.

Turney said in April she was excited about the project but wanted everything placed in a private location, so students wouldn’t feel embarrassed if they got anything.

All of the items were originally stored in classroom filing cabinets with students able to take what they needed. This year, everything is being stored in the vault in her classroom, Turney wrote in an email this week. She said they will be able to pick items up and not be seen by others.

Another way Turney is hoping to ensure the privacy of students in need is the use of a Google Form to get items, instead of physically picking them out of the vault.

“They can request items on the form, and they can either be delivered or ready for pick up,” Turney said.

The form will be sent to all Northside students and anyone can make a request.

Turney said students won’t come to school because they don’t have certain resources; she wants these efforts to prevent this from continuing to happen.

She specifically noted girls will miss school because they don’t have menstrual products, will reuse products that aren’t meant to be used multiple times or just use toilet paper because they don’t have money to purchase one from the machines in the bathrooms, and the “Healthy Hygiene Project,” as she coined it, is designed to ensure students can focus on school and not what they might be lacking.

Northside was previously named the most diverse high school in Arkansas with 75% of the student population being made up of minority groups, according to the state Department of Education. The ADE report also indicates 80% of students are considered low income.

Sanitary pads, lotion, deodorant and body sprays are in the highest demand, Turney said.

Northside nurse Janet Gershner created another DonorsChoose page to continue the efforts Turney and a small group of helpers started.

Gershner wrote on the project page she sees students every day who are in need of menstrual products and don’t have access to them. She said students should be able to learn and make friends without constantly thinking about the accessibility of hygiene products.

“By donating to this project, you are assuring that girls will focus on their education rather than worrying about needing a pad,” Gershner said.

Those who are interested in donating are encouraged to contact Turney at pturney@fortsmithschools.org, send products and donations to Northside at 2301 N. B Street, or give through the DonorsChoose site by searching for the Healthy Hygiene Project.