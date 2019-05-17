Jane Gray Krutz Lay

Born August 12, 1947 – Went to Heaven May 14, 2019

First of all, Janie was a child of God, the middle child of beloved parents Ted and Jane Krutz, loved granddaughter of Victor and Fannie Gray, blessed mother of Victor and Sarahjane, special mother of Beth Ann and Heidi, Mamaw of her precious Layna, sister of Teddy and the late, Vikki, widow of Capt. John Madison Davis (1971-1973), and wife of Dr. George Foster Lay (1982-2019).

Janie always would say that she won the “parent and grandparent” lottery! What a fun life she had, wonderful years of lots of friends, and blessed with the family she was lucky enough to be born into. All she ever wanted to be was a Momma. And boy, was she the best! Church was a major part of her family life and it was centered around God. She retired from teaching at Arkansas State University in 2009.

Janie was predeceased by her maternal great-grandmother, Sarah Jane Diffee- grandparents, Victor and Fannie Gray- sister, Vikki Krutz Kruelen- parents, Ted and Jane Krutz- husband, Capt. John Madison Davis- step-daughter, Heidi Elene Lay- and in-laws George and Sallie Lay. She is survived by husband, Dr. George Lay- son, Victor Gray Davis Lay- daughter, Sarahjane Lay- granddaughter, Layna- grandson, Jesse Johnson- step-daughter, Beth Ann Johnson (Ronnie Johnson)- and ‘forever friend’ Betty McCown Hill who was always there.

“When you think of me, always remember that God loves you, Heaven is real, and nothing is worth losing you soul over! I love each of you, you are all special and I’m so blessed that I got to walk through this life with you!” -Janie

No flowers please. Contribution to AETN/TV Conway, AR in memory of Janie’s mother, Jane Krutz.

Visitation will be at 1:00 PM and Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM in the Sugarloaf Baptist Church, Heber Springs, AR Brother Tony Criswell, Pastor.

Burial will be in Vilonia Cemetery, Vilonia, Arkansas. Arrangements by Family Funeral Service.