I don't know what lies ahead for the stable genius (except more lies, followed by calls for impeachment and resignation) but I sense that behind the scenes things are heading for a major meltdown, or at least as much of one as a self-centered con man can manage without mussing his hair. Actually, he has finely flowing follicles (a fancy word for hair) and so do I, but his are bright orange, the same color prisoners wear. I dress casually, to avoid confusion and point in his direction. "That's the stable genius over there."

Thank goodness we aren't mistaken for each other very often. Just having my name in the paper every few weeks is almost more fame than I can stand. My mom reads this stuff, rolls her eyes and mutters something about driving a person to drink. Now where was I? Oh yes, pointing out the stable genius so people can tell us apart. He's the one having a meltdown because that's what a stable genius does under pressure (do you sense mild sarcasm in the air as I use my formidable writing skills to stick it to "the man"?).

The stable genius loves to rant and rave about the unfairness of it all (trashing Bob Mueller in the process) before escaping to Mar-a-Lago for lunch and a round of golf and that's when I think of those kids in cages at the border and realize he's blowing smoke so it's hard to see the impeachment train heading his way. The closer that massive piece of machinery gets, the more the ground shakes and the yes men fall away, until he's the last man in the line of fire, and then we'll see how stable this lonely genius really is.