Recently, I visited with a legendary local attorney and longtime mentor. Sitting outside Fort Smith District Court, he told me he had heard that a federal judge held me in contempt. People were talking. Had he heard that my client benefited substantially, I asked? He hadn't. I explained, this past January I was held in contempt for essentially zealously requesting a continuance on behalf of my client. After winning the continuance, my client received a reduced sentence under the new First Step Act, which President Trump signed into law Dec. 21, 2018. Implementation took time.

An attorney's duty of zealous advocacy is protected. In the Matter of David T. Dellinger, et al., 370 F. Supp. 1304 (N.D. Ill., Dec. 6, 1973) "... where, as here, the conduct complained of is that of an attorney engaged in the representation of a litigant, the search for [the essential elements of contempt ...] must be made with full appreciation of the contentious role of trial counsel and his duty to zealous representation of his client's interests ... [I]t is also essential to a fair administration of justice that lawyers be able to make honest good-faith efforts to present their clients' cases. An independent judiciary and a vigorous, independent bar are both indispensable parts of our system of justice ... With respect to the requisite intent, the Court of Appeals has further stated that attorneys may be '... persistent, vociferous, contentious, and imposing ... when acting in their clients' behalf ... [D]oubts in delineating the line between vigorous advocacy and obstruction are to be resolved in favor of advocacy."

The U.S. Supreme Court has already remanded at least two cases "for the court to consider the First Step Act," and at least one client has sued his attorney for allegedly overlooking newly enacted rights.