The White Hall Bulldogs fell 63-37 at home Feb. 8 against Little Rock Hall. The game was closer in the first half than the final score indicated, but in the end the Bulldogs couldn’t hold on long enough to earn the victory.

“I thought we started off well being able to handle their pressure early,” said White Hall head coach Marc Stringer. “We was kind of hanging with them, which was big for us, but we just couldn’t sustain it. For us, it was a good test and warm up for our next game.”

The Warriors started the game off on a 5-0 run before Hunter Reed put two on the board with 6:51 remaining in the opening period. On the ensuing possession, Koby Drake scored off of a steal and drew a foul. He hit the free throw to tie the game up at five-all.

Both teams battled back and forth for the remainder of the opening period before the Warriors ended on a 6-0 run in the final minute of the period to lead the Bulldogs 19-13 at the end of one.

The Warriors then went on an early 10-0 run in the second period led by Kevon Cooper’s five points before the Bulldogs were able to stop the bleeding a bit, trading baskets in the final three-and-a-half minutes of the first half, as Little Rock Hall led 37-21 at the break.

The Warriors continued to pull away in the third period, starting with an early 5-0 run before play stopped due to a scuffle on the floor. After technical fouls were assessed against players from both teams, play resumed, with the Warriors outscoring the Bulldogs 13-9 in the final 6:52 of the third.

Neither team scored in the first 2:22 of the final period until Zavion Jackson hit a pair of free throws for the Bulldogs. The Warriors then began to run the clock while outscoring the Bulldogs 10-5 in the final four minutes of the game.

Zavion Jackson led the Bulldogs with 11 points, including going one-of-two from behind the charity stripe. Koby Drake had nine points and was three-for-three from behind the charity stripe. Hunter Reed finished the game with eight.

“Zavion and Koby are really our leaders and go-to guys in every facet of the game,” Stringer said. “Offensively, defensively, and in practice – especially Koby – they never come off of the floor. Koby has to handle the ball, so there is more pressure on him than anybody. They are effort guys. They have got to be, because they have got no choice.”

Watson Chapel was scheduled to host White Hall Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a cross-county rivalry match up. Please see next week’s Journal for more.