Northside's basketball teams will be attempting to win state championships Friday afternoon in Hot Springs.

The Lady Bears and Grizzlies are going to play their 6A championship games Friday at Bank OZK Arena, it was announced on Sunday by the Arkansas Activities Association.

Northside's girls take on Bentonville at 2:30 p.m., followed at 4:15 p.m. with the 6A boys title game between Northside and Bryant.

The Lady Bears will be seeking their seventh state championship, all under coach Rickey Smith. Their last state title win was in 2013.

Northside (27-1) played Bentonville earlier this season, and the Lady Bears came away with a 56-47 win on Dec. 14. The Lady Bears also beat Bentonville each of the past two seasons in the 7A State Tournament.

To get to Hot Springs, the Lady Bears had to survive an epic 64-62 triple-overtime win against Fayetteville in Saturday's 6A semifinals. Northside rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to eventually force overtime. Bentonville reached the title game by virtue of its semifinal win against Conway.

As for the Grizzlies, they will be making an unprecedented third consecutive trip to the state title game. Two years ago, they beat North Little Rock for the 7A title before falling to NLR in last season's 7A final.

Northside (20-11) finished as the No. 4 seed from the 6A-Central before winning three straight games at the 6A state tourney, including beating 6A-West champion Fayetteville in the quarterfinals and 6A-Central runner-up Conway in Saturday's semifinals.

Now, the Grizzlies set their sights on 6A-Central champion Bryant in what will be the fourth time this season the two teams have faced off.

Bryant beat Northside, 50-48, in the semifinals of the Coca-Cola Classic at the Stubblefield Center. But a week later, in the conference opener at Bryant, the Grizzlies got revenge with a 47-42 win.

Then the Hornets went to Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse on Feb. 1 and came away with a 46-34 win. The home loss to the Grizzlies was the only loss Bryant suffered in conference play, and the Hornets won both their games at state to make it to Friday's final, including Saturday's semifinal win against Bentonville.

Friday will also mark the second time that both Northside teams are playing in the state championship game. The previous time was in 2007, with both the Lady Bears and Grizzlies capturing titles.