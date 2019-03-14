On the heels of winning another state championship for Northside Lady Bears basketball, coach Rickey Smith received another prestigious honor.

Not only that, but he will have the opportunity to meet one of his idols.

Smith was selected to coach in the Jordan Brand Classic, an all-star game involving several of the top high school senior girls basketball players in the nation, on April 20 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The game is expected to be televised on one of the ESPN networks.

Last Friday, Smith won his seventh state title at Northside as the Lady Bears claimed the 6A championship with a dramatic 36-34 win against Bentonville.

"Nike contacted me last week and asked if I would like to coach it," Smith said. "I said yes, but I wanted to wait until after the state tournament to release it; I didn't want any distractions for the team or for the kids last week.

"But I am really, really excited for the opportunity to work with Nike, and it's such a prestigious event. ... I'm very, very honored to be selected, but I think it's a reflection of our program and all the success we've had and the tradition of our program."

Smith is one of three coaches for one of the teams, which is designated as the Home Team and will wear white jerseys, playing against the Away Team, which will wear black jerseys. He will be joined by coaches Monique Brown and Emez Oliver, both of whom coach high school teams in Detroit, Mich.

Players on the team Smith will be coaching hail from Detroit, as well as from Allen, Texas, Columbus, Ohio, and Santa Cruz, Calif. They will be going to several of the elite college programs in the country including South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Baylor and Notre Dame.

The Jordan Brand is a division of Nike and is named after legendary NBA great Michael Jordan, whom Smith said is expected to be in Las Vegas attending the game.

"Any opportunity to meet and be involved in anything with Michael Jordan is a lifelong dream for me," Smith said. "He was my childhood hero growing up and I just loved his killer instinct and passion, so just to be able to meet him and to coach in his game, that is a really, really tremendous honor for me."

Also on Wednesday, Smith disclosed that the Lady Bears, which went 28-1 this past season, finished No. 11 in the final nationwide girls basketball poll put together by USA Today. It was the highest ranking for Northside since 2002, when the Lady Bears finished third in the nation after winning their fourth consecutive state title.

"That's a tremendous honor for our kids," Smith said. "It's the second-highest finish in the history of our program. ... For us to be the 11th ranked team in the nation, considering how many high schools across the country there is, I'm just very proud of our kids, and proud of Northside High School, that says a lot about our high school, says a lot about the city of Fort Smith and even the respect level of basketball the state of Arkansas garners."