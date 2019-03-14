It's taken me quite a while to recover from the events of last weekend.

In a three-day span, I hopped in my car and criss-crossed all over, from Oklahoma City to Hot Springs and back to Oklahoma City, in an effort to cover several of our area high school basketball teams going for state championships. As it turned out, I got to see three teams win state titles, and another finished as a runner-up.

But regardless of the final outcomes, I was able to take away a ton of memories and I got to see some extraordinary performances.

Let's go ahead and start at the beginning, on Thursday.

At Yukon, a western suburb of Oklahoma City, I saw Howe senior standout Jalei Oglesby outscore the entire Luther team, 42-41, as the Lady Lions rolled to a decisive win in the 2A quarterfinals. She also ended up three points shy of tying a single-game state tournament record.

Driving back to Fort Smith that night, I listened to the Muldrow girls and Roland girls play their quarterfinal games via Facebook.

Then, while making a stop at a travel plaza in Checotah, partly to get gas and something to drink and also to compile the details on that night's action, it was where I saw a video clip of Spiro senior standout Tylor Perry draining a step-back 3 to beat Sequoyah-Tahlequah at the buzzer in the Bulldogs' 3A quarterfinal.

On Friday, I made my way down to Hot Springs. There, inside Bank OZK Arena, I saw two thrilling championship games. The week before, in Centerton, after watching the Northside Lady Bears rally from 11 down in the third quarter to outlast Fayetteville in triple overtime in the 6A semifinals, I thought nothing could top that.

I was wrong.

In perhaps an even greater improbable comeback, Northside trailed Bentonville just inside the final minute before ending the game on a 7-0 run to pull out a 36-34 win when Jersey Wolfenbarger hit a 15-footer right before the buzzer sounded.

Then, after interviewing coach Rickey Smith and several of the players, I returned to the court for the Grizzlies' game. That's when I saw the score: Northside 9, Bryant 0.

More good fortune ensued. Jermualle Norwood hit a shot from half-court to end the first half, giving Northside an 11-point lead.

Bryant came back to tie it late, but Northside's Javion Releford hit a deep 3 from the left side, and Releford also hit two free throws in the final seconds while the Hornets missed a 3 as time ran out.

Another victorious Northside celebration and the second time in school history both the Grizzlies and Lady Bears won state in the same season.

Then, after talking to coach Eric Burnett and some of the players, I went to the media room and checked my phone. I saw Muldrow had beaten Elgin in the 4A semifinals.

Which meant I was going to go back to Oklahoma City on Saturday for sure. And later on Friday, the Howe Lady Lions assured themselves as well of playing on Championship Saturday.

So I had to knock out both Northside stories, make my way back home from Hot Springs and turn around first thing Saturday morning to go to OKC, since Muldrow was set to play right after noon, followed by Howe.

It rained when I left The Fort but the skies cleared once I got past Sallisaw and it was a great drive after that. I finally made my way to the legendary "Big House," State Fair Arena, which I later found out is on its last legs. A new arena nearby was being constructed, and the title games will move there in a couple of years.

Which also meant it was perhaps the final time I would step foot in the "Big House."

Muldrow, the No. 1 ranked team in 4A for much of the season, was expected to beat Anadarko. That did not go as planned, as Anadarko pulled off the upset.

So it was up to Howe to salvage the day. The Lady Lions were underdogs themselves against the No. 1 ranked team in 2A, Dale.

Behind 31 points from Oglesby, as well as clutch plays by several of her teammates, the Lady Lions pulled out a 59-55 win. The game-winning play was set up by a deflection from Zoe Nation, and Oglesby eventually got the ball and released a shot in the closing seconds, an appropriate end to an outstanding career.

It was dark when I left Oklahoma City. And when I pulled into my garage, I counted up the miles I accumulated over three days, which came out to 1,062 miles.

While it was both exciting and exhausting, those three days were an experience I'll never forget.