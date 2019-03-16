The Poteau Pirates scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth, breaking a 3-all score, as they stayed perfect on the season following a 7-3 win against Hartshorne on Thursday.

Poteau (8-0) went in front to stay with two outs in the bottom of the sixth on Jagger Dill's two-run double. Easton Francis followed with a two-run double of his own for the final four-run margin.

Jaxon Dorsey pitched the final two innings to get the win in relief. He allowed no runs on one hit, striking out two.

Colton Williamson was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, and Bryson Myers hit a two-RBI home run as well for the Pirates.

Vian 15, Chouteau-Mazie 5

The Wolverines broke Thursday's game open with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth for the run-rule win.

Brooks Coffee was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for Vian (2-4), while Joe Glass homered and drove in three runs.

Glass also went all five innings on the mound for the win, giving up two earned runs on eight hits. He finished with eight strikeouts.

Cameron 3, Ft. Towson 2

L.T. Booth's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth scored Cody Fitzer to break a 2-all score as the Yellowjackets (6-1) got the win Thursday at the Battiest Tournament.

Fitzer was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Jalen Ward was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.

Ward also pitched the last two innings in relief to get the win, allowing no hits and striking out four batters.