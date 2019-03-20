OZARK — Eddie Graham rolled out of bed earlier this month, pulled up GameChanger, looked at his batting average and rolled his eyes.

Then he remembers what all players know: If baseball was easy, everybody would be doing it.

"I started out a little slow," Graham said. "But that's that's how baseball is. You have to keep grinding. Some games are more frustrating than others. (But) you just have to keep playing."

Graham, who hit .443 as a junior, including 16 extra base hits and 25 RBIs, had a pedestrian .231 batting average following the team's 14-1 shellacking against Pottsville on March 8.

And, even on March 11, when his average dipped to .193, he felt like he was turning the corner.

"The home run I hit at Farmington (March 7), that was the first solid contact I had made this year," Graham said. "Then against Clarksville, I went 0-for-5 with five line drive outs. I knew I was going to starting finding some gaps.

"You can't just wake up one day and be good at baseball — you have to keep pushing hard."

Prior to the home run, Graham had just five hits in 27 official plate appearances.

"It was pretty frustrating.," he said. "Everybody knows I'm normally hitting the baseball well. I think I put a lot of pressure on myself. It's a kid's sport; if you're thinking too much it's going to get to you.

"I just had to slow things down."

Graham will take his surging .306 batting average to Little Rock this week when the Hillbillies face McCrory in the first round of the Robinson Tournament.

The Hillbillies (4-4) are a long way from where coach Brett Stone and Co. hope they are a month from now. But Graham, who hopes to kick up some dust next season at Arkansas Tech, whom he signed a letter of intent with last month, likes the team's potential.

"We have a lot of young guys we're moving around," Graham said. "We're trying to figure some stuff out for the long run."

Graham, who recently struck out 13 Clarksville players, but was saddled with a 5-3 loss in a 14-inning game that defined his slow start at the plate, will pitch and play third season.

"Jackson Harris, he came over and watched three games on the bench, then took over at second," Graham said. "Ethan Dorrough will be at shortstop and (Bryant) Burns will be at first. Duke Walker will pitch and play third with me."

Andrew Hopper has been slowed by an injury and, for now, is the team's designated hitter.

"We have potential, no doubt," Graham said. "Duke Walker has stepped up this year, being a freshman. One of the biggest surprises is Greg Patton. I don't know where his pitching came from, but he's stepped up and pitched great, and he's hitting really good.

"We played at Heber Springs earlier, and that was the best defense we've played. If we play like that, I don't see why we couldn't go as far as want to."

An outstanding football player, Graham's first love has always been baseball.

So it stands to reason his love for Ozark athletics is spot on — from kindergarten to his senior year of high school.

"I'm a 13-year (Ozark) senior," he said. "It's always been a dream to be a high school athlete. They said Hillbilly pride runs deep, and it really does."

Graham has kept a close eye on the Great American Conference baseball standings this season, too. His future Wonder Boy teammates currently lead the GAC.

"It's kind of unreal to think that it's going to happen, especially with it (Arkansas Tech) being right down the road," Graham said. "Everybody has that dream of playing at Arkansas, but it doesn't work out for everybody."

Last fall, after being injured in Ozark's benefit football game with Farmington, Graham was cleared to resume athletic pursuits just in time for a workout at ATU.

"They saw me work out and offered me right then," he said. "Tech has a bunch of outfielders graduating, so there's a chance I could get to play in the outfield as a freshman if I work hard and everything falls in my favor."