LAVACA — Lavaca baseball coach Mark Headley liked the fight his team showed Wednesday.

And he acknowledged that the Golden Arrows were a little unlucky, too.

But he knows the team's slow start isn't a trend the Golden Arrows can carry over into conference play.

Lamar's Brady James had three hits, including a two-run homer, as the Warriors held off Lavaca, 7-3.

The Golden Arrows start conference play today against Johnson County Westside.

Lamar (7-3) roughed up Lavaca starter Trey Castor with four hits and three runs in the first inning. In fact, Lamar's Zach West doubled in the gap on Castor's first offering.

"It wasn't like there were a lot of errors; they came out swinging the bat," Headley said. "I was proud of the way we responded. After the first inning, I was thinking man, this might get ugly. I thought we responded, and I thought we pitched well enough to win today."

Lavaca (3-2) answered with two runs in the second, and was primed to take the lead in the third when Tyler Armistead hit a rocket right directly at right fielder Matt Higby.

"They had him shaded just right," Headley said. "When he hit that, I thought it was a gap shot. I held Trevon (Moore), because I thought it was in the gap. But that's just baseball. We had other opportunities, too.

"I told the guys we've got to get a little mentally tougher."

Moore, who was hit by a pitch and scored the Golden Arrows' first run on a wild pitch in the second, was clipped again with one out in the third inning. Colby Clunn followed with a walk, and after a wild pitch, the Golden Arrows had a chance to tie the game or take the lead.

But Armistead lined hard for the second out and Tyler Hobbs grounded back to Wayden Copeland for the final out of the inning.

One of four Lamar pitchers, Copeland was credited with the victory by putting in 2 2/3 innings of work.

Caster settled down after the first, using his curve ball and trusting his defense, and left the game down 4-3 with two on and out in the sixth.

Lavaca reliever Dylan Ellison got out of the sixth without any damage, but Lamar struck for three insurance runs in the seventh.

Law-Liga Brewer had two hits to lead the Golden Arrows' attack.