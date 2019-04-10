The forecast called for rain on Saturday, and unfortunately for the teams in the Heber Springs Panther Softball Classic, the forecasters were correct.

Play started at 9 a.m. but by 3 p.m. the clouds started to build and by 4 p.m. the rain started to fall forcing the end of the one-day tournament at the Heber Springs Sports Complex.

Quitman defeated 3A Mayflower and 5A Searcy before downing 3A Harding Academy to punch a ticket into the championship game right before rain halted play. The Bulldogs would have faced either Southside Batesville or Bauxite for the title.

For Concord, the Pirates dropped a 7-2 decision to 3A Baptist Prep to suffer their first loss of the season. Concord rebounded with a convincing 13-4 victory over Mayflower in the consolation bracket and held a 1-0 advantage over Bigelow before that game was rained out.

Heber Springs dropped its opener to Central Arkansas Christian before coming from behind to down Calico Rock. With half of their starters leaving to get ready for the Heber Springs Prom on Saturday night, Bigelow dropped the Panthers, 9-1. Heber Springs’ was slated to play Searcy in a consolation contest when rain stopped play.

QUITMAN SOFTBALL

In the opener on Saturday, Mayflower jumped out to an early 2-0 after the first two innings and held that advantage until the bottom of the fourth when Gracie Smith tripled in Kassie Rhodes and Trinaty Ellington to tie things up.

Quitman took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth when Autumn Johnson tripled in Riley Drake. An error off the bat of Marley Johnson allowed Autumn Johnson to score to make it 4-2 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Rhodes got Mayflower to 1-2-3 in the top of the sixth to give Quitman the win. Rhodes came on in relief of Marley Johnson in the second and worked four-and-a third innings allowing no hits, walking none and while striking out 9 of the 13 batters she faced.

Quitman outhit Mayflower, 5-4.

The Bulldogs moved on to face 5A Searcy and claimed a 9-0 win.

Rhodes started on the mound for Quitman and went the distance in the three-inning contest scattering three strikeouts, two hits and one walk over the contest.

The Bulldogs plated three in the first, two in the second and four in the fourth as they pounded out 11 hits.

Ellington and Rhodes both went 3-for-3 at the plate with Rhodes driving in four runs and scoring three. Marley Johnson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs while Autumn Johnson and Riley Drake each scored two runs.

Quitman claimed its third win of the day with an 8-1 victory over 3A Harding Academy in the semifinals. The Bulldogs plated five runs in the second to take control of the game.

Marley Johnson started on the mound and earned the win striking out nine. She scattered one hit, one unearned and nine strikeouts over the five innings. At the plate, Marley Johnson was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Rhodes was 2-for-3 with a run scored, and three RBIs. Her solo home run in the bottom of the fourth set the final score at 8-1. Autumn Johnson was also 2-for-3 at the plate in the win.

Quitman, 6-0 in conference play, trails Pangburn by two games in the win in the 2A-5 North standings and those two teams will meet at the Quitman Sports Complex on Friday for a doubleheader.

CONCORD SOFTBALL

Concord suffered its first loss of the season with a 7-2 setback to 3A Baptist Prep on Saturday.

The Eagles scored four in the first and three in the third to take control of the contest.

Carlee Stair drove in Lizzie White and Abi West in the top of the fourth for the Pirates lone runs in the contest.

Nikki Duke started on the mound for Concord and was saddled with the loss.

The Pirates bounced back in the consolation bracket with a convincing 13-4 victory over 3A Mayflower.

The Eagles took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first before the Pirates put 10 runs on the board in the bottom half of the frame to take control and claim the three-inning win.

Concord outhit Mayflower, 12-6.

Lizzie White, Annalise Cornett, Abi West and Maggie Helms all picked up two hits in the win while White, Cornett, Carlee Stair and Nikki Duke all scored twice. Helms drove in three runs while West, Hailey Stanford and Avery Southerland each drove in a pair.

Concord travels to Cave City on Thursday for a nonconference contest.

HEBER SPRINGS SOFTBALL

Heber Springs opened play on Saturday with a 4-1 setback to Central Arkansas Christian.

The Panthers took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the third after Brooklyn Barnes reached on an error and would later score on an error, but the Mustangs would plate four in the bottom of the third for what proved to be the difference.

CAC outhit Heber Springs, 7-2. Abbi McBroome and Grace Copeland picked up the lone hits for the Panthers.

Heber Springs bounced back in the consolation bracket with an extra-inning, walk-off 8-7 win over Calico Rock.

The Pirates jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first and maintained that advantage until the bottom of the third when McBroome led off with a double and would later score on an RBI single by Brooklyn Barnes.

After Calico Rock plated two more in the fifth, the Panthers scored three in the bottom half of the frame to force extra innings when McBroome, Maddison Copeland and Divina Nixon all reached and scored.

The Pirates punched in three of the top of the sixth before again Heber Springs battled back.

Grace Copeland walked and Vallie Cantrell reached on a fielder’s choice before McBroome doubled them in with one out. Maddison Copeland followed by getting hit by a pitch after a fly out, Barnes drove in McBroome and Copeland to give the Panthers the win.

McBroome was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored.

With a bulk of the coach Dusty West’s line-up out to get ready for the prom on Saturday night, Bigelow topped a short-handed Heber Springs squad, 9-1.

Heber Springs took a short-lived 1-0 in the first after Emily Petersen reached and scored on an RBI single by Barnes. Bigelow plated three in the bottom half of the inning and six more in the bottom of the third to end the contest.

On Friday, Heber Springs traveled to Ozark for a 4A-4 contest with the Hillbillies and came out on the short end of the stick with a 5-2 setback.

After scoreless three innings, the Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the top half of the fourth. Emeli Bish reached with one out and after a strikeout, Keeley Cresswell double in Bish to put Heber Springs up 1-0. Maddison Copeland followed with a double to drive in Cresswell to make it 2-0.

Ozark tied things up a 2-all in the bottom half of the frame before plate three runs in the fifth to take the lead.

The Panthers had four hits in the contest with Bish and McBroome coming up with other hits for Heber Springs.

BASEBALL STANDINGS

4A-4 Conference: 1. Pottsville (9-1,10-3); 2. Morrilton (8-3, 9-12); 3. Heber Springs (7-4, 11-5); 4. Ozark (6-4, 10-7); 5. Dardanelle (5-5, 6-8); 5. Clarksville (4-6, 7-9); 7. Dover (2-7, 5-9); 8. Subiaco Academy (0-11, 1-13).

3A-1 East: 1. Mountain View (8-0, 13-4); 2. Rose Bud (7-1, 14-8); 3. Clinton (6-2, 9-5); 4. Green Forest (2-3, 4-6); 5. Bergman (2-6, 3-7); 6. Valley Springs (1-6, 2-10); 7. Marshall (0-8, 0-14).

2A-5 North: 1. South Side Bee Branch (8-0, 17-3-1); 1. Conway St. Joseph (8-0, 12-4); 3. Pangburn (6-2, 11-8); 4. Conway Christian (4-4, 6-7); 5. Des Arc (2-4, 9-8); 6. Quitman (1-5, 2-10); 6. White County Central (1-7, 5-12); 8. Nemo Vista (0-6, 3-10).

1A-5: 1. Mount Vernon-Enola (5-1, 5-4); 2. West Side Greers Ferry (6-2, 8-7); 3. Wonderview (5-3, 7-7); 4. Morrilton Sacred Heart (3-2, 5-3); 5. Concord (4-6, 4-7); 6. Shirley (2-5, 4-8); 7. Guy-Perkins (0-7, 0-8).

SOFTBALL STANDINGS

4A-4 Conference: 1. Morrilton (8-1, 14-3); 2. Pottsville (7-1, 9-4); 3. Clarksville (5-3, 10-11); 4. Dardanelle (4-4, 12-6); 5. Ozark (3-5, 4-11); 6. Dover (3-6, 10-10); 7. Heber Springs (0-10, 5-15).

3A-1 East: 1. Rose Bud (8-0, 16-1); 2. Valley Springs (6-3, 7-6); 3. Mountain View (5-2, 5-5); 4. Clinton (4-2, 6-7); 5. Green Forest (3-3, 4-4); 6. Bergman (0-7, 0-10); 7. Marshall (0-9, 2-11).

2A-5 North: 1. Pangburn (8-0, 14-4); 2. Quitman (6-0, 14-2); 3. South Side Bee Branch (4-2, 7-11); 4. Nemo Vista (2-4, 4-11); 4. Conway St. Joseph (2-6, 3-10); 6. Des Arc (0-4, 0-7); 7. White County Central (0-6, 1-9).

1A-5: 1. Concord (10-0, 18-1); 2. Morrilton Sacred Heart (8-2, 10-3); 3. Mount Vernon-Enola (6-4, 8-4); 4. West Side Greers Ferry (5-4, 5-5); 5. Guy-Perkins (5-6, 8-7); 6. Rural Special (2-9, 2-9); 7. Wonderview (1-7, 2-13); 7. Shirley (1-7, 1-7).

SPRING SPORTS RESULTS/SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Friday, April 5

Ozark 6, Heber Springs 4

Concord 12, Guy-Perkins 2

West Side 8, Midland 6

St. Joseph 8, Pangburn 0

St. Joseph 5, Pangburn 3

Rose Bud 9, Omaha 2

Saturday, April 6

Fredericktown (Mo.) 12, Rose Bud 4

Elkins 12, Rose Bud 0

Monday, April 8

Heber Springs 4, Charleston 1

Cave City at Rose Bud

Bald Knob 11, Quitman 7

Concord 8, Shirley 1

Shirley 5, Concord 4

West Side 8, Wonderview 5

Tuesday, April 9

Dardanelle at Heber Springs

Rose Bud at Green Forest (DH)

Conway Christian at Pangburn (DH)

Quitman at Nemo Vista (DH)

Wednesday, April 10

Mount Vernon-Enola at West Side

Friday, April 12

Melbourne at Rose Bud

Heber Springs at Wonderview

Pangburn at Quitman (DH)

Ouachita at West Side

SOCCER

Monday, April 8

Heber Springs 3, Brookland 1 (boys)

Brookland 4, Heber Springs 3 (girls)

Tuesday, April 9

Heber Springs at Wynne (boys, girls)

Thursday, April 11

Heber Springs at Valley Springs (boys, girls)

SOFTBALL

Friday, April 5

Ozark 5, Heber Springs 2

Pangburn 8, St. Joseph 2

Pangburn 9, St. Joseph 5

Rose Bud 1, Jonesboro Westside 0

Saturday, April 6

CAC 4, Heber Springs 1

Heber Springs 8, Calico Rock 7

Bigelow 9, Heber Springs 1

Sheridan 3, Rose Bud 0

Rose Bud 6, McCrory 2

Quitman 8, Searcy 0

Quitman 4, Mayflower 2

Quitman 8, Harding Academy 1

Baptist Prep 7, Concord 2

Concord 13, Mayflower 4

Monday, April 8

Rose Bud at Atkins

Quitman 8, Bald Knob 6

Pangburn 17, Newport 2

Pangburn 6, Newport 1

Concord 15, Shirley 0

Concord 20, Shirley 0

West Side 13, Wonderview 3

West Side 15, Wonderview 3

Tuesday, April 9

Dardanelle at Heber Springs

Rose Bud at Green Forest

Quitman at Nemo Vista (DH)

Pangburn at Carlisle

Thursday, April 11

Heber Springs at Newport

Rose Bud at Clinton

Concord at Cave City

Friday, April 12

Heber Springs at Southside Batesville

Rose Bud at Stuttgart

Pangburn at Quitman (DH)