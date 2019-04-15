Coach Brad West took his Mavericks to Fayetteville on Friday to compete in the Arkansas National Guard Fayetteville Bulldog Relays.

The Mavericks' Erich Schwarz was second (41-6) in the triple jump. Teammate Jonah Hill placed fourth.

Southside's Greg Picard was fifth in the pole vault; teammate Mykale Franks took fifth in the high jump.

Senior Daren Davenport had a second place throw (47-5½) in the boys shot put. The Mavericks' Shawn Rogers was sixth in the discus and seventh in the shot put.

Robinson Tran was eighth in the pole vault. clearing a height of 12-2.

The Mavericks' 4X100 relay team placed third.

Van Buren

The Pointers' Julia Clark was fourth at the Pointer Relays Friday. Callie Pixley enjoyed a big night, placing first (46.84) in the 300 hurdles and second (12.99) in the 100 meters.

Also for the Pointers. Chloe Cazzell was fifth in the girls long jump; teammate Susana Salazar was seventh in the discus.

The Pointers' Gracie Carter and Taylar Christensen were third and fourth, respectively, in the 100 hurdles.

Garrett Standifird paced the boys with a second place finish in the shot put (46-3½); Teammates Easton Mongold and Cha'raun Page were third and seventh in the event.

Page was third in the discus.

The Pointers' Isaac Carter was third in the 400; Zach Hewett fourth in the 300 hurdles; Isaac Davis fifth in the 100; Bobby Themplama sixth in the 200; and

Northside

Greg Washington and Tyriq Adams went one (43-3½) and two (43-0½) in the triple jumpr and the duo finished second and third in the boys long jump.

Washington was also fourth in the 400.

Raytel Rone had a strong finish at the Van Buren Relays. He was second (42.0) in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110. He also helped the boys 4X800 relay team to a first place finish (8:49.99).

For the Lady Bears, Darriana Franklin and Sierre Thompson finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 200 meters. Felicity West was fourth in the 800 and Tamia Knauls fourth in the 100.

Knauls and Thompson were second and third, respectively, in the long jump.

Alma

Senior Chesnee Ellifrits won another 110 high hurdles event this week. Ellifrits blazed her way to a first place finish (17.05) at the Gaile Hainley Relays in Waldron.

The Lady Airedales had some other strong finishes.

Haley White was second (52.56) in the 300 hurdles; Hillarie Mata placed second (28.76) in the 200 meters.

Two of Alma's relay teams, the 4X100 and the 4X400, placed second and third, respectively.

Senior Chloe Ray was third in the 800 and Annika Duncan was fourth in the triple jump and 400 meters. Duncan was sixth in the long jump and seventh in the high jump.

Alma's Caedmon Johnson was second (15.96) in the 110 high hurdles and Logan Chronister placed third in the 300 hurdles Thursday in Waldron.

Alma's 4X100 and 4X400 relay teams took first. Senior Levi Prestidge won the discus (128-3) and shot put (47-9).

Alma junior Dakota Caplena was fourth in the 100 meters.

Waldron

The Lady Bulldogs dominated their own Gaile Hainley Relays this week. Stephanie Sexton (1:06.58) won the 400. She was far from the only first-place finisher, too.

Sophomores Ryleigh Anschutz won the 800 (2:41.60); Constance Richmond won the 3,200 (13:59.62); and Jaden Kirkendoll won the high jump (4-10).

Senior Mackinzie Callahan won the discus (90-6). Waldron senior Chenoa Burdess scored a second-place finish (32-8) in the triple jump and 100 (13.7), a third-place finish in the 200, and fourth-place finish in the long jump.

Sophomore Bryson Bailey paced the Bulldog boys to three place finishes in the long jump (20-2½) and the 100 (11.49) and 200 (23.58).

Waldron's Levi Hayden won the triple jump (39-11) and placed second (5-10) in the high jump. Freshman Gavlen Wagner won the high jump (5-10¼).

Also for Waldron, Isaac Villereal won the 110 hurdles (15.92) and 300 hurdles (44.46). Peyton Brown was second (43-5) in the discus.

Booneville

Freshman Brooklyn Zarlingo is having a huge spring.

The Booneville standout is doing it in two sports, softball and track and field.

This week, she won three events at the Gaile Hainey Relays in Waldron. She won the pole vault with a leap of 9-feet. She took first (17-0) in the long jump and first in the triple jump (35-3). She was fourth in the high jump.

The Bearcats' Evan Schlinker had two third-place finishes in Waldron. He was third in the 800, third in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump.

Ty Goff was third and fourth, respectively, in the pole vault and 400 meters.

Cedarville

The Pirates' Kevan Jones continued his strong spring Friday at the Pointer Relays.

The Pirates' standout placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 45-3.

Kelin Mitchell was fifth in the 300 hurdles and Will Salts earned a fifth-place finish in the pole vault.

Cedarville's Katie McBroom and Chloe Morrow did well, too. McBroom was fourth in the triple jump; fifth in the 400 and sixth in the 200.

Morrow took third in the pole vault, fifth in the triple jump, and sixth in the long jump.

Magazine

Sophomore Tannea Thomas won the shot put (32-2¾) at the Gaile Hainley Relays in Waldron.

Magazine senior Hannah Smith was second (17.72) in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300. She also placed fifth in the triple jump.

Hannah Green was second in the pole vault (9-0) and third in the 400. Senior Lauren Ryan was third in the 3,200 and sophomore Carlee Parrish was fourth in the 1,600.

Sophomore Clair Curtis was second in the shot put.

Magazine's Chase Gibson was second (20-0) in the long jump and third in the high jump. The Rattlers' Tatum Scott hit 53.27 in the 400, earning a second place finish.

Kaedon Trejo was second (44.46) in the 300 hurdles. Caleb Hyatt took third in the discus.

Mansfield

Senior Sara Willadsen was second (4-8¾) in the girls high jump in Waldron Thursday. She was third in the pole vault and fifth inthe 100 meters.

Senior Haylee Buckner was third high jump and sophomore Makayla Strutton finished third in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the 100 hurdles and eighth in the 200.

Mansfield's Brooke Wright placed third.

The Tigers' Renden Emery was second (39-3) in the triple jump and fourth in the high jump. He took sixth in the 200 meters and sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Greenwood

Max Vickery was third and fourth in the 200 and 100 meters Friday in Van Buren. Teammate Ryan Farr was seventh in the 400.

Lady Bulldog long distance runners Taylor Koeth and Macie Cash were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 1,600 meters.

Koeth was third in the 3,200.

Union Christian

Junior Leah Hein won two events at the Gaile Hainley Relays this week. The Lady Eagle won the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.43.

She also won the 1,600 (6:15.82).

Union's Rebecca Warnock was fifth in the 400 and Brooklyn Scallions was eighth in the 100.