The NHS Track Teams travelled to Batesville on Thursday, April 11th for the Sara Low Batesville Relay. Newport was one of 23 other schools participating in the meet. Both Newport teams brought home ribbons from the running events.

Of the ribbons won, Taniya Kenner brought home 7th place in the 400M Dash and Jineaqua Rackley took 6th place. Teammates Taniya Keener, Takeyah Worsham, Iyanla Reed, Jineaqua Rackley placed 5th in the 4X100M Relay. Lucy Hernandez, Haley Roddy, Brianna Pruitt-Cox, and Jineaqua Rackley placed 6th in the 4X400 Relay. The Boy’s 4X100M Relay, which includes Tommy Colbert, James Dixon, Donnovan Biggers, and Tharon Davis, won 7th place.