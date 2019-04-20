Paris pitcher Jadyn Hart threw another perfect game on Friday, the second straight game she has done so.

Hart's latest perfect game went four innings as the Lady Eagles rolled past Jessieville, 15-0, in 3A-4 action Friday at Paris.

Hart, who threw her previous perfect game on Wednesday, threw 48 pitches in Friday's win, 35 going for strikes. She also struck out 10 batters and also doubled and drove in two runs on offense.

Lexy Lee, Olivia Henderson and Kasse Appleton each had two hits in the win, and Sydney Ward also hit a home run and drove in three runs.

Henderson had two RBIs and Lee scored three runs with an RBI as well for Paris (20-5, 10-1).

Booneville 10, Hackett 9

Brooklyn Zarlingo hit a game-winning two-run double as the Ladycats defeated Hackett on Friday, which was the championship game of the Magazine Rattler Classic.

Hannah Gregory went 3-for-3 with two runs scored in the win for Booneville (10-9), while Brooke Turner and Joleigh Tate had two hits apiece. Turner was also the winning pitcher, striking out four.

For Hackett (17-5), Jamie Durham was 2-for-2 with three runs scored, and Kayla Richardson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.