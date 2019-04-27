The Sallisaw Black Diamonds recorded a two-game sweep in the 4A bi-district playoff round against Catoosa on Friday at Sallisaw.

Sallisaw won the first game, 15-3, then won the second game, 12-0. Both games took five innings to complete.

With the wins, the Black Diamonds (21-11) move on to next week's 4A regionals, with the site yet to be determined.

In the opening game, Sallisaw built a 9-0 lead in the second inning and added six more runs in the fourth to go up 15-0.

Trevor Sparks was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Justin Richards and Ty McHenry each went 3-for-4 for the Diamonds, with McHenry driving in five runs and Richards scoring three times.

Sallisaw also got two-hit games from Jaxon McTyre, Logan Bolin and Sawyer Pool.

Richards was the winning pitcher, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing just one hit. He also struck out five.

Then in the second game, Sallisaw also led 9-0 in the second inning before adding three runs in the third.

McTyre was 2-for-2 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. Richards was 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored.

Trenton Jones pitched five shutout innings to get the win. He allowed two hits and struck out three.