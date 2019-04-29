Crosby Tuck was tabbed as the new head coach for the Van Buren Pointers football team last week.

It was just “two seconds,” according to athletics director Randy Loyd, after Casey Dick decided to leave for Fayetteville that Van Buren announced Tuck as the new head coach.

“We didn’t want this thing to drag out,” Loyd said about searching and selecting the next head coach.

Since Dennis Pendergrass succeeded Gary Autry for five years after the Pointers won the state championship in 1996, Tuck is the eighth head coach of the Pointers.

There have been former Pointers to lead the team, coaches from out of state, coaches from inside the state, coaches promoted from within, you name it.

They’ve ended up being re-assigned, they’ve left for bigger schools, they’ve left for smaller schools, they’ve left to become athletic directors, you name it.

One of the biggest reasons for success on the athletic field or court is coaching stability, along with talent, of course, and that’s the biggest reason the Pointers have struggled mightily on the football field. Brooks Coatney’s four-year stint over the past 17 years spanning seven coaches has been the longest during that time.

Tuck had the opportunity to leave this week and stayed.

He’s been a head coach one season already, coaching Georgia Christian in Valdosta, Georgia, before joining Dick’s staff as the offensive coordinator last year. This is a great opportunity for the young coach.

“Having some experience certainly is very helpful,” Tuck said. “It was a little bit smaller school, but we had a big staff as far as the management requirements. We had nine other coaches. There are a lot of similarities. There were a lot of things I was able to learn as a first-year head coach.

It was incredibly beneficial. I feel a lot more confident knowing that I had that first year of being a head coach.”

Tuck won’t be intimidated by the 7A-West. He’s been there and done that, and plenty.

He played at Shiloh Christian, growing up in the shadows of the 7A-West schools and watching first neighboring Springdale and Fayetteville and Bentonville rise up as football powers.

Tuck played on the great 2006 Shiloh Christian team that beat Greenwood, 49-48, when he caught a 17-yard touchdown pass with 58 seconds left and finished undefeated with a state championship. Tuck set a state record with 4,301 career receiving yards.

He was named to the Associated Press Super Team and played in the Arkansas Coaches Association All-Star game.

Last year, he served as the offensive coordinator for the Pointers. He also coached at a big school in Leesburg, Florida. He played against Southeastern Conference competition as a member of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

“Being here last year and already coaching in the 7A-West, it’s not my first year seeing it,” Tuck said. “I feel like I’ve dealt with big-time football before taking this job. It is my first year as a head coach in the 7A, and I’m sure there will be some hiccups that come along with that.”

Tuck also didn’t have to look around to see some things he liked that kept him in Van Buren.

“We have such a good staff that’s in place, and we have some great leaders on this football team,” Tuck said. “We have an awesome administration here. All of those things make my job easier.”

The first thing he cited in his first interaction with the media on Wednesday was that upcoming class of seniors. School hasn’t even ended yet, and that senior class already has a tremendous responsibility of leading the football team going forward.

Every senior class is given that task. Some accept it. Some embrace it. Many don’t.

It was a tremendous senior class that led the Pointers to that state championship in 1996, but that seed was actually planted in 1994. Van Buren didn’t make the playoffs that year, but won its final three games of the year with wins over Russellville, Springdale and Bentonville, all in close games.

That simple three-game winning streak provided the impetus for the next two years.

Quarterback Shawn Gilstrap, linebacker Danny Ray and two-way lineman Brad Foley made All-State in 1994. Halfback Tony Johnson, linebacker Dustin Scott, defensive tackle Wes Hays and center Keith Brown were All-Conference.

All seven of those guys were seniors. Six more seniors; Heath Roberts, Barry Morton, Justin Miller, Garrett Miller, Gary Weaver and Jason Kain were named honorable-mention All-Conference.

They weren’t around when the Pointers of ’96 won the championship or when the ’95 team won the conference championship and went to the state semifinals.

They didn’t receive any recognition for those teams' successes, but they planted the seed.

That’s what this senior class, about to be under their third head coach in as many years, can do.