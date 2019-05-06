PARIS — It wasn't quite the home finale the Paris Lady Eagles, especially their seniors, were wanting to have going into the week.

Still, although they didn't get the coveted 3A-2 regional championship on their home field, the Lady Eagles were able to rebound in Sunday's third-place game against Glen Rose. Paris jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning, and senior pitcher Sydney Ward finished off a shutout as the Lady Eagles took third with a 6-0 win.

"We bounced back (Sunday) and we came out and jumped on them," Paris coach Donald Hart said. "They made a few mistakes and we capitalized and got up 4-0.

"Sydney pitched (well) for seven innings, but we kept hammering. ... We left some runners on but we made some things happen with our bunting and our speed, so it was a great day."

The Lady Eagles, who lost to Baptist Prep in Saturday's regional semifinals, will now head to the 3A State Tournament in Harrison. Their opening-round game will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday against Elkins, which lost to Rose Bud in the 3A-1 regional championship game.

"They won their district over there and they came in second to Rose Bud," Hart said of Elkins. "I haven't seen them this year and they haven't seen us, but it ought to be a good match-up.

"I feel like if we can come out and continue doing what we're doing right now that we'll have a chance to move on to the next round."

Paris (26-6) was held to two hits as the Lady Eagles saw their 13-game winning streak snapped in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Baptist Prep. The Lady Eagles were determined not to lose at home for the second straight day, especially playing there for the final time this season.

"Well, we knew it was our last game (at home) and we came out ready to play," senior second baseman Lexy Lee said. "We just wanted to leave it all out there one last time while we could."

Lee, the team's lead-off hitter, got things started in the top of the first by drawing a walk before advancing on Jadyn Hart's sacrifice bunt. Ward then came up and hit a single to right field, bringing in Lee for the game's first run.

Paris then added three more runs in the second by taking advantage of its speed and effective use of small ball tactics. The Lady Eagles scored on a passed ball, a throwing error on a bunt and an RBI hit from Hart.

"We've done that all year long. ... (Saturday) we kind of got away from it, but we went right back to it (Sunday) and it was there," Donald Hart said. "I'm very proud of the girls and how they responded."

Lee got on base in each of her four plate appearances and scored three runs. She also had two hits, including a double and a bunt single.

"I just wanted to go out with a bang one last time, so I did everything I could to get on base," said Lee, a 3.6 student who will attend college this fall at Arkansas Tech University-Ozark.

Jadyn Hart ended up going 3-for-3 and drove in two runs, including an RBI single in the sixth. Karsyn Tencleve was 2-for-3 as well.

Ward also had two RBIs, capping the Lady Eagles' scoring in the sixth by bringing Lee home on a sacrifice bunt.

In the circle, Ward gave up three hits and struck out nine. She retired the side in order in five of the seven innings pitched.

And now Paris, which reached the 3A quarterfinals last season, is seeking to go farther this time around at state.

"It's been a great ride; we've all worked really hard to get here, and we're hoping to make a good run at the state tournament next week," Lee said. "We didn't execute good (Sunday) but we did come out with the win; we just need to execute better on bunts with people on base and everything, so we'll be working hard on that throughout the week."

In the regional championship game held later on Sunday, Baptist Prep prevailed against Harmony Grove, winning 7-2.