PARIS — Of the memorable moments in her softball career at Paris, Sydney Ward vividly remembers two days in particular.

And both of those days didn't involve any action on the field.

One was in the summer prior to her junior season when Ward found out that the Lady Eagles were hiring a new coach, former Booneville assistant Donald Hart.

"I was in Florida on vacation when I found out and I think I screamed. ... I was like jumping for joy," Ward said. "I thought they were lying to me, I thought there is no way, and it's been a blessing.

"He loves us like we were his own kids and he's got four of them so he's got like 16 other kids, so he's great. I've played for him before in travel ball, so it's been awesome. I love him as a coach, and he pushes me every day to work harder."

In Hart's first season, he led Paris to the 3A quarterfinals.

Then the second thing which just stood out for Ward was when she found out Paris was going to get to host its first-ever regional tournament, which the Lady Eagles were able to do last weekend.

"I remember the day we found out we were going to host it," she said. "I was running down the hallway and I told Lexy (Lee, another Lady Eagle senior), 'Lexy, we did it, we're hosting it.'

"That just built our confidence to get here (hosting regionals) and it's been crazy around here for the last week at least. ... It's been nice having our own fans here and our own family here, so it's been pretty awesome."

But Ward has provided some special memories on the field as well, especially this season.

She leads the Lady Eagles in all major offensive categories, including average (.570), on-base percentage (.654), slugging percentage (.962), home runs (6), RBIs (38) and hits (45). Ward has had five three-hit games this season.

Then, when it comes to pitching, Ward and sophomore Jadyn Hart have been a dynamic duo. Ward is 13-4 on the season with an earned-run average of 0.55, allowing seven earned runs in 89 innings while striking out 186 batters.

She has also thrown four no-hitters, and has recorded 11 double-digit strikeout games, including a high of 18 in a win against Jessieville on April 26.

"All season long, those two girls have given us a chance," Donald Hart said. "I've got some younger ones coming up, but it's going to be a different deal next year, but I'm not going to worry about that for a few more games."

While Ward and Jadyn Hart have different pitching styles, both have been able to utilize each other's specialty pitches.

"Last year, I didn't even have a rise ball and now (Hart) has a rise ball and she has a great one, and I had a drop ball, so we've kind of complemented each other really well," Ward said. "Now I have a rise ball, and she's working on her drop ball. ... It works great because you never know what you're going to get; we could mix speeds up, and when she's on, she's on and when I'm on, I'm on so it works good together."

Ward has also been working more on playing shortstop, where she plays when she's not pitching.

She had not played shortstop before this season, having originally just pitched her freshman and sophomore seasons while alternating between first and third base as a junior.

In addition, Ward has really worked on her hitting, and the numbers prove her willingness to improve in that aspect.

"I've known Sydney since she was about 10, so I knew what I was getting with her," Donald Hart said. "She came in last year with a great bat and a good stroke for us and then this year, she's really worked to get even better at batting and her pitching's been stellar in the circle.

"She's done everything a coach could ask for from a senior as far as giving us a chance to win."

Ward, in turn, credits her coach for helping Ward become a better worker.

"He's told me, 'Work harder than that pitcher out there,' 'Work hard to the next pitch,' he's just told me in everything to work harder than I ever have," Ward said. "So that's what I do and that's how I end up doing it and he's taught me a lot and I'm going to miss him so much."

Ward signed to play next season at Crowder College in Neosho, Mo., where she will exclusively be a pitcher. A student with a 3.75 grade-point average, Ward plans to major in elementary education.

"I've hit a lot better than I did last year. ... And my pitching's been a lot better since I'm getting ready to go to college," she said. "I've been working hard to try and get a rise ball and I'm trying to get different pitches so I can be able to do what I want to do when I get up there to college."

In her final appearance at home, Ward threw a three-hit shutout and drove in two runs to help the Lady Eagles to a 6-0 win against Green Forest in Sunday's third-place game at the 3A-2 regional tournament.

Paris (26-6) will begin the first round of the 3A State Tournament in Harrison at 12:30 p.m. Thursday against Elkins. Donald Hart said it's going to be up to Jadyn Hart and Ward to help lead the Lady Eagles navigate through a very difficult bracket featuring several top-notch ballclubs.

"We're going to ride (Ward) and Jadyn as far as they can take us," Donald Hart said. "We kind of knew that early in the season, but it does take nine players, so we're hoping we can get some production from those other girls, but those two girls will give us a chance every time they step out on the field."