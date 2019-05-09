Alex Mendoza can do some magical things on the soccer field.

But even magicians need consistency.

The Southside senior hopes to extend his soccer career today as the Mavericks face Van Buren in the first round of the 6A state soccer tournament at Conway High School.

"This season, we've competed with everyone we've played," Mendoza said. "We're ready to go to the playoffs; we're ready to compete.

"We're going to take it from there."

The Mavericks (6-12) face Van Buren (11-9) at 10 a.m. today in the first round of the state tournament.

Southside finished fifth in the 6A-Central; the Pointers were locked in as the No. 4 seed in the 6A-West.

The Pointers rallied late to beat the Mavericks two months ago in a preseason tournament.

"They're a high-energy team, which is what we are, too," Mendoza said. "We just have to go out and play our game."

First-year coach Bijan Timjani likes his team's chances.

"First of all, we have to be disciplined," Timjani said. "The second thing is we have to make sure the we make the ball faster than we do. We have to do a better job of passing, and the kids have been doing that."

Mendoza, a 6-foot-1, 160-pound midfielder, has done his part.

"Alex is a very skillful players and he's one of our team leaders," Timjani said. "He's a good leader for us, but so is Chris (Orellana), Alberto (De la torre) and Ben (Frederick). But Alex is one of our more physical players and he's one of our team captains."

Timjani's first-year influence, and style of play, took some getting used to. Then again, it's not as though Mendoza has ever started a season with the coach from the previous season.

"It's been pretty difficult," Mendoza said. "You don't get to bond with the coach; you don't have that chemistry. We have a bunch of new guys coming in, so it makes it difficult. I've been here for four years and I've never gotten to bond with the coaches.

"You bond with the team every year, because they're all different, and it gets kind of difficult."

The winner of today's game draws top-seeded Springdale at 10 a.m. Friday.

But it's soccer. And in soccer, anything can happen.

"It's been a hard season," Mendoza said. "The main part was just trying to find each other. I've learned a lot this year. I've learned to let the game come to you."