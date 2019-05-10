The Golden Arrows didn't mess around with the Rebels.

Lavaca scored six runs in the second and piled on six more in the third to blowout Riverside, 12-1, at Mountain Home High School in the first round of the 2A state tournament Thursday.

Jimmy Hall went 3²⁄³ innings for the win. He had plenty of support.

Jayger Wagner got the party started with a two-run double in the second inning. Trey Castor had a pair of two-run singles, one in the second and another in the third. Hall and Kaw-Liga Brewer drove in two runs apiece.

Another run scored on a balk.

Wyatt Kiene got the final four outs.

Booneville 6, Elkins 5

The Booneville Bearcats have had a good 2019-20 athletic year. Thursday, the baseball team did what the football and basketball teams have done this year — win a first-round playoff game.

Michael Hesson pitched 5²⁄³ innings of strong baseball and the Bearcats used an early four-run third to break things open.

Hesson drove in two runs with a double and a grounder. For Hesson, it's been a good run of late.

After losing his first four decisions, Hesson has won five straight decisions.

Blakley Cobb got the final four outs to earn the save.