Tevin Brewer

Sport: Basketball

High School: Northside

College: Florida International

Tevin Brewer could have stayed home.

But the former Northside great, who led the team to a state championship in 2017, wanted to play Div. I basketball. Saturday, he announced he was going to Florida International University.

The 5-foot-8 guard played one season at Eastern Oklahoma before transferring to Coffeyville Community College.

Brewer shot a blistering 41 percent from the 3-point line this season, averaging 11.8 points per game and helping the Red Devils to a 31-4 record.

Brewer shot 45 percent from the field and 92 percent from the free throw line.

Kinner Brasher

Sport: Baseball

High School: Southside

College: Carl Albert State College

Former Southside standout Kinner Brasher ended his two-year run at Carl Albert State College on Saturday.

Now it's on to Central Arkansas Christian, where he'll reunite with older brother Christian.

Kinner Brasher, who made it official with UCA last week, ended his CASC tenure with a .389 average, which included 106 hits, 15 career doubles, eight triples and eight home runs. He knocked in 34 runs and stole 31 bases.

Brasher appeared in 84 games and had a 1.047 OPS (on-base plus slugging).

Andee Tiffee

Sport: Softball

High School: Southside

College: Missouri-St. Louis

The 2019 season came to an end for Andee Tiffee and the University of Missouri-St. Louis this week in the regional tournament.

The Tritons (35-19) suffered a pair of losses to Illinois-Springfield (8-0) and Truman State (4-0). UMSL had won 14 straight games prior to Thursday's loss to the Prairie Stars.

Tiffee earned First Team D2CCA status and a Second Team NFCA pick while compiling a 16-5 record (1.80 earned run avereage) with 204 strikeouts in 151²⁄³ innings.

She also batted .310 with six home runs and 28 RBIs.

Sydnie Henson

Sport: Softball

High School: Greenwood

College: Arkansas Tech

What a run.

Sydnie Henson's Arkansas Tech softball team career came to an end Saturday when the Golden Suns lost to No. 1 Central Oklahoma at the Central Regional Tournament in Edmund, Oklahoma.

Henson, who singled home a run Saturday, helping lead ATU to a 4-2 win over the Bronchos before dropping a 12-0 decision in the winner-take-all game.

Henson hit .306 in her final season. She appeared in 201 career games, collecting 165 career hits and scoring 84 runs.

Ashton Sangster

Sport: Softball

High School: Van Buren

College: Arkansas Tech

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns ran out of steam Saturday in the finals of the Central Region Tournament in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Junior Ashton Sangster (Van Buren) started the day with a bang as the No. 12 Golden Suns beat No. 1 Central Oklahoma, 4-2.

But the run came to a crashing halt in the finals when the Bronchos (48-6) defeated the 47-15 Suns, 12-0.

Sangster closed out her third season with a .317 batting average. She went 1-for-2 in the game with a single.

Lexi MClellan

Sport: Softball

High School: Ozark

College: Crowder College

The Crowder College Lady Roughriders' season came to a stunning halt Friday at the district tournament.

Crowder (54-5) dropped a pair of games to Indian Hills Community College, 4-1 and 8-4.

Sophomore Lexi McClellan (Ozark) enjoyed a banner season, her last, at the junior college. She hit .441 with 26 RBIs, 38 stolen bases and 61 runs scored.

Addison Mitchell

Sport: Golf

High School: Southside

College: Dallas Baptist University

Addison Mitchell is playing for a National Championship.

The Dallas Baptist junior golfer and her teammates clinched their spot at the NCAA National Championship with a first-place finish at the NCAA West Regional last week at Amarillo Country Club (Texas). The No. 2 Lady Patriots finished at plus-34, four strokes ahead of No. 7 West Texas A&M.

Mitchell finished 58th overall, posting three rounds of 82-81-82.

DBU heads to West Palm Beach, Florida, this week, where they'll tackle the esteemed PGA National Resort.

Sydney Staton

Sport: Golf

High School: Golf

College: Arkansas Tech

Former Southside golfer Sydney Staton has enjoyed a big spring at Arkansas Tech.

She shot 233 (79-78-76) last week while helping the Golden Suns qualify for the their fifth National Championship in six years last week in Muskogee, Oklahoma, with a second place finish at the NCAA Central Regional Championships.

Southwestern Oklahoma came from behind to win the event by four strokes.

ATU hits the links this week at West Palm Beach, Fla. (PGA National Resort), where they'll compete in the Div. II National Championship.

Stolen Bases ...

Former Southside baseball standout Mac Moody and Crowder College captured the Region 16 Championship on Saturday at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. ... Noah Miller (Van Buren) finished his sophomore season at Howard County College (Texas) with a 4-1 record and a spiffy 2.74 ERA, striking out 22 in 23 innings. He also had six saves. Miller will pitch next season at Austin Peay (Tenn.). ... Lauren Sutherland (Southside) placed fifth (12-0¾) in the pole vault at the Sam Williams Twilight Qualifier at Emporia State University. ... McKennah Sikes (Van Buren) had a single in Jones' 8-2 loss to Pearl River at the MACJC Tournament. Because of heavy rain, the Bobcats, who haven't played since Wednesday, will hopefully hit the field Monday at noon in an elimination game against East Central.