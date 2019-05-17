Area golfers Addison Mitchell of Dallas Baptist and Sydney Staton struggled during the third round of the Division II National Championship golf tournament in Florida.

Mitchell followed rounds of 82-86 with a 93 Thursday at Par 73 PGA National Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Staton, an Arkansas Tech freshman, shot an 85 Thursday following rounds of 81-81. The Golden Suns were tied with West Texas A&M for 10th place following Thursday's action.

Mitchell's DBU squad is currently in seventh place, 17 strokes behind Florida Tech.

Mitchell and Staton played their high school golf at Southside.