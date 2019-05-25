Tatum Loman pitched two strong innings and Chance Timms drove in three runs Friday to power Fort Smith Forsgren to an 11-1 win over Bartlesville, Okla., at Muskogee High School.

Loman, a Pocola standout, walked the bases loaded with one out in the first but struck out two hitters to end the inning.

He finished with four strikeouts in all. Sophomore standout Tanner Callahan (Van Buren) threw out a running stealing third to end the second inning.

Forsgren scored six runs in the first. Timms (Panama) launched a two-run double for a 2-1 lead, and Loman followed with an RBI double. Chad Ferguson had an RBI single to make it 4-1, and Kadin Hyatt (Northside) riffled a two-run single to cap the big inning.

Sam Byers' two-out, two-run single gave Fort Smith an 8-1 lead after two innings of play.

Joe Huck of Charleston drove in a run in the fourth when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Bobby Rauch (Northside) singled home a run to make it 10-1.

Timms drew a bases loaded walk for the final tally.

Logan Taylor of Alma worked the final two innings, striking out three, walking one and allowing one hit.