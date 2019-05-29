The White Hall Bulldogs held their spring game Friday at Bulldog Stadium. The format saw offense versus defense for the full game, which ended in a 34-34 tie after the offense scored on the final play of the game.

Overall, head coach Bobby Bolding said the spring went well for the Bulldogs. Bolding is in his first season at the head of the Bulldog program, coming over from Pine Bluff.

“It went good,” Bolding said of the spring game. “They are learning how we want to practice, the tempo we want to practice at, and they know we want to be physical every day in practice. It is a learning process. There are a lot of different philosophies, and Coach Vaughn was successful with his ways, but mine are a little different. They are having to learn my way of doing things, but they have bought in 100 percent, and are working hard.”

The first quarter saw the first-team offense take on the first-team defense. The defense got on the board first after forcing a three-and-out, giving the defense a 2-0 lead. Another three-and-out on the next possession gave the defense a 6-0 advantage after they held the defense on a fourth down attempt.

The offense got on the board on their next possession with a 32-yard pass from Gage Hollowell to Erick Turner following a 47-yard run by Donte Buckner. The successful point after try gave the offense a 7-6 lead before the defense took an 8-7 lead following another three-and-out.

The offense would move the ball some on their next possession before the defense forced another stop, earning a 10-7 lead before forcing a three-and-out on the next possession to enjoy a 14-7 lead. The first-team defense was able to hold yet again on the final possession of the first quarter to enjoy a 16-7 lead as the quarter expired.

The second quarter saw the third-string offense take on the third-string defense, with Ay’Den Bailey leading the offense down the field with five carries for 19 yards, followed by a seven-yard touchdown run by Matthew Martinez with 11:28 left in the second quarter to make it 16-14 in favor of the defense.

The offense was able to take a lead with eight seconds remaining in the half on a one-yard run by Bailey. The successful PAT gave the offense a 21-16 advantage at the half.

The third quarter saw the second-string offense versus the second-string defense, and it only took the offense three plays to strike pay dirt as Matthew Martinez connected with Desean Buckner for a 77-yard touchdown to take a 27-16 lead over the defense.

The defense stepped up their game on the next three possessions, making the score 27-27 at the end of three.

The final quarter saw everyone on everyone, as players were mixed and matched. The defense jumped out with back-to-back stops, giving them the early 34-27 lead before Matthew Martinez connected with Charlie King for a 10-yard touchdown as time expired. The successful PAT brought the game to a tie.

Bolding noted that he believed it was a physical spring game that will help his team moving forward.

“I thought it was physical,” Bolding said. “We don’t have a lot in right now, and we didn’t stunt, blitz, or anything. We only had a couple of coverages, so it was kind of not much of nothing, but we just wanted to see them play hard so we can see where they are at mentally. We wanted to see if they knew what we have installed, so we can see if they are there yet.”

At many points during the game, the defense had their way with the offense. That was something that Bolding was happy to see.

“Right now if the defense is not ahead we are in trouble,” Bolding said. “We ran one spot with two coverages, so there is not much to learn over there. In fact, I felt like we scored a little more than we should have on the defense for this time of the year, so we have to do some more work defensively.”

KEY UNOFFICIAL STATS

Matthew Martinez went 12-of-14 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns

Gage Hollowell went 7-of-18 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown

Donte Buckner had 16 carries for 61 yards

Ay’Den Bailey had 5 carries for 19 yards and a touchdown

Zaire Green had 9 carries for 48 yards

Charlie King had 5 receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown

Erick Turner had 3 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown.