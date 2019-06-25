HOUSTON – For the third time in school history, the Razorback Baseball team will be featured in one of the most prestigious college baseball weekends as it will be one of the six teams in the 20th annual Shriner’s Hospital For Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park next season. Minute Maid Park has been the MLB home of the Houston Astros since 2000.

The entire tournament will feature matchups from the Big 12 and the SEC as Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas, LSU and Missouri will also make up the field. The Razorbacks will take on the Sooners on Friday, Feb. 28 and the Longhorns on Saturday, Feb. 29. Arkansas will finish the weekend with a primetime matchup against Baylor on Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

The matchup with Oklahoma will be Arkansas’ first since 2012 and 26th in the series history. There have only been two midweek matchups between the Razorbacks and Sooners (2010, 12) since the NCAA Norman Regional in 2009. Next season’s game in Houston will be just the second neutral site matchup ever between the two programs.

Once again, the Arkansas-Texas rivalry will be renewed when the Hogs take on the Longhorns under the lights at Minute Maid Park. It’ll be the third-straight year the two teams have played at least once and just the fifth time since 2005. Both teams split a two-game midweek series in Austin during the 2019 season and the 2020 matchup will be the second time both programs have played each other in the College Classic (2012).

Arkansas will finish its weekend with a second-straight primetime matchup when it takes on Baylor for the first time since the NCAA Waco Super Regional in 2012. The Razorbacks won that super regional with a 1-0 game three win in extras to advance to what was, then, their seventh College World Series appearance. Next year’s game will be just the fourth time the two teams have played since 1998.

Tickets for the classic will be available for purchase in November from the Astros website at Astros.com/CollegeClassic.