Jimmy Hall is one of those soft-spoken kids who does most of his damage with his bat and glove.

He's the anti Yasiel Puig.

"Anybody can go out there and play if they work hard enough, and you can make a good teammate," Hall said. "Playing sports means a lot; you get to play for the team with the name on the front and the back.

"You get to represent your family and your teammates."

Hall is playing this summer for the Forsgren Sportsman (9-9), who swept a doubleheader with Morrilton on Tuesday.

Hall doesn't say a lot. But people listen when he does.

"I'm kind of quiet and laid back myself, so those guys don't bother me," Forsgren American Legion coach Shea Hamilton said. "The quiet ones, you have to sometimes look at them and see if there's a fire inside them despite the quiet demeanor. That's not something we worry about with Jimmy — he's one of those guys that's going to come prepared to play."

Hall settled in Lavaca following a few family moves, including a swing through the McKinney, Texas, area.

"I've moved around," Hall said. "I went to Texas, and to Tennessee some, and then came back here. I've been here since the sixth grade."

Hall said he learned a lot growing up from his dad, Joe, an avid sports fan whose been there for every pitch, every home run, every victory.

Mom Amanda Hall is at every game as well.

"He taught me to be a leader," Hall said. "He taught me to always work hard, and things will always work out."

Hall and his Forsgren teammates come from all over: Pocola, Charleston, Southside and Roland, among others.

"We have people from everywhere," Hall said. "It's a lot of fun."

Hall played football and baseball for the Golden Arrows. Though he might have made a nice power forward for Renner Reed's basketball team, Hall's first love was baseball.

At a 2A school like Lavaca, you play where you're needed. Hall played some first base and pitcher, among other places.

But a knee injury before his junior football season forced him to do something he'd never done as a player — watch from the sideline.

But, thanks to hard work, Hall made it back in time for the start of the 2018 baseball season.

"Last year I was out for knee surgery," Hall said. "It was pretty frustrating. I just had to sit there and watch. And then finally, I got to come back and play baseball."

He returned to football, too. Last fall, having recovered from his knee injury, Hall threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score for the Golden Arrows.

"Growing up, I played football, basketball and baseball," Hall said. "In high school, I just played football and baseball."

The Golden Arrows won 17 games in 2018, then shocked the world this past spring by winning the regional tournament, followed by a state tournament victory.

"I think we caught everybody by surprise," Hall said. "We didn't really expect to go that deep in state. We didn't expect to get regional champions, either.

"But we did both of those."

Hall hit seven career home runs during his high school career, including five his junior season. He batted .412 with 28 hits and 23 runs batted in this past spring.

This summer, as the Sportsman work their way toward the state tournament, Hall hopes to sharpen his skills.

"I just want to keep going," he said. "I want to get better at pitching, because I'll have to next year."

Hall will reunite with former Golden Arrows teammate Rey Lozano next spring at the University of the Ozarks.

He'll be called on to pitch and play some first base, he said.

"He's going to the University of the Ozarks to pitch," Hamilton said. "He is somebody we really needed on this team; he fills lots of spots. A power role, which we really didn't have, and some pitching responsibilities, which we'll use some, too."

"You have to work hard at baseball if you want to be good," Hall added. "I remember seven or eight and going out there and having fun with the guys."