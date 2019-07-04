The Forsgren Sportsman swept a doubleheader from Morrilton's Post 39 American Legion squad Tuesday night at City Park in Morrilton.

Forsgren rallied to win the first game, 15-7, and shut out Post 39 in the nightcap, 9-0.

Fort Smith (9-9) fell behind 7-0 in the second inning of the first game but began to chip away, scoring once in the third, twice in the fourth, three times in the fifth, four times in the sixth, and capping the comeback with a five-run seventh.

Five players drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Sam Byars pitched three scoreless innings for the win.

Nick Phelps and Kaden Benge had three hits apiece in the first game. Five different players, Phelps, Parker Wehunt, Bricen Nesbit, Cole Davis and Tatum Loman, drove in two runs apiece.

In the nightcap, the Sportsman broke it open early with a five-run second inning. Byars added a two-run double as part of a three-run fifth in the run-rule victory.

Left-hander Logan Taylor struck out seven over five innings in the second game, allowing just two hits while hurling his fourth complete game of the summer.