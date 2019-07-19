The Arkansas American Legion Baseball’s AAA Senior league will be playing its annual double elimination tournament, starting Friday at the University of Central Arkansas and Curtis Walker Field in Conway.

Recently, the Legion tournament would use Hendrix College as another venue, but those games have moved to Curtis Walker Field.

The 16-team tournament will end with a representative moving on to the Region 4 Mid-South Tournament in Hastings, Nebraska.

The tournament begins Friday with game three and five with game three being played between Cabot and Little Rock at 10 a.m. at Bear Stadium, while game five is being played at 10 a.m. at Curtis Walker Field between Bryant and Arkadelphia.

Following those games will be Paragould and Conway at 12:30 p.m. at Bear Stadium (game two) and Sheridan and Benton at 12:30 p.m. at Curtis Walker Field (game six).

Play will take a break from that point and will continue at 6 p.m. at Curtis Walker Field between El Dorado and Batesville (game seven).

Rounding out Friday will be a pair of 8 p.m. games with Fort Smith and Searcy matching up at Bear Stadium (game four) and Mountain Home and Maumelle at Curtis Walker Field (game eight).

The losers of game one and two start play at Bear Stadium Saturday at Curtis Walker Field, while the losers of game five and six kicking off Saturday play at Bear Stadium with both games starting at 10 a.m.

Following those games will be a pair of games that continue the loser’s bracket which begin at 12:30 p.m. at both Curtis Walker Field and Bear Stadium.

The losers of game three and four will play at Curtis Walker Field, while the losers of game seven and eight will play at Bear Stadium.

The winner’s bracket continues at 6 p.m. at both Curtis Walker Field and Bear Stadium with the winners of game five and six at Bear Stadium, while the winner’s of game one and two will play at Curtis Walker Field.

Rounding out the winner’s side of the bracket will begin play at 8 p.m. with the winner’s of game three and four at Curtis Walker Field, while the winner’s of game seven and eight playing at Bear Stadium.

Sunday will continue play with the loser of game 13 and winner of game 12 playing at 10 a.m. at Bear Stadium, followed by the loser of game 14 meeting the winner of game 11 at 12:30 p.m. at Bear Stadium.

The loser of game 15 and winner of game 10 play at 6 p.m., while Sunday play ends at 8 p.m. between the loser of game 16 and winner of game nine.

The tournament takes a break until July 26 when play resumes to further round out the tournament.

Times are currently yet to be determined but the winners of July 21 will all play each other.

The tournament concludes either July 28 at Bear Stadium or July 29 at Bear Stadium depending on losses between teams.

The schedule is subject to change to adjust for weather delays or unforeseen acts.