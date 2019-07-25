So, how do you like the new profile picture for my column?

I look rather dashing, if I do say so myself. That was a photo of me taken during our recent Best of Preps banquet.

While the Best of Preps banquet symbolizes the achievements that were made in wrapping up the school athletic year, I decided to use a new photo for my column to symbolize a new beginning, if you will.

Hard to believe, but we're almost at the end of July. Nearly one month from now, another school athletic year will be upon us.

Where has the summer gone?

I guess time flies when you're having fun, especially when you go to several baseball games, run a few half-marathons, mow a few yards or even find time to ride some intimidating roller coasters at Kings Island just outside of Cincinnati, Ohio.

But generally at this time of the year, that's when I really start thinking about the new school year that's fast approaching on the horizon.

Even though me and my colleague Kevin Taylor (a quick aside: Glad to know you're doing much better KT, and we hope that you are able to make a full recovery) have had some much-needed downtime since the banquet wrapped up, we've still been preparing for the upcoming school year. We've already hit up a few of the coaches and players of various fall sports teams and we're eager to chronicle those exploits at the stadiums, gyms and ballparks around the River Valley and beyond once again.

Will this coming athletic year be as good as it was last year? There were some pretty exciting moments, and it leads to some intriguing questions.

Can Paris win its fifth straight state volleyball title? Can Greenwood and Booneville repeat as state football champions? Will the second stint of the Greg Werner era as Poteau's football coach be as good as the first one was? Can Northside's basketball teams win state titles on the same day once more? Can Southside three-peat as state bowling champs and can County Line's boys repeat as state golf champs?

How will Howe be able to replace Jalei Oglesby? Which college will land basketball standouts Jaylin Williams (Northside) and Taylen Collins (Muldrow)? Can teams like Muldrow girls basketball, Southside volleyball and Greenwood's softball and volleyball teams play for a state title again and this time win it all?

We'll definitely find out in the coming months. And undoubtedly, there may be a few players and teams that literally and figuratively come out of nowhere and make an impact on the area, and we're more than ready to tell those stories.

So having a new photo for my column may be a subtle hint that it's indeed a new beginning, that as great and memorable as last year was, we're ready to put that in the past and move forward.

We are eagerly anticipating being on the ride and once again showcase the players, coaches and other people that have made covering athletics in this region so much fun year after year.

For the most part, vacation time is over and we are ready to crank it all up again as we get back into the regular routine of doing what we love.

Oh, but I think I'll be able to squeeze in some time at the water park this weekend.