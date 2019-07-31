Alma's volleyball players spent this off-season working to get stronger and faster for the fast-approaching regular season.

What the Airedalettes didn't plan on in this span was having to switch to a different home court.

Because of the recent leak in a water meter that resulted in thousands of gallons of water flooding the court at Charles B. Dyer Airedale Arena, Alma will move its home games this season to its former home venue, Crabtree Gym.

But Alma coach Kathy Jones sees several positives in the move to a temporary home.

"We're looking at it in a way that it will be a fun atmosphere, a lot more personal and loud and we're going to try to get as many fans in there as we can just to make it extra awesome," Jones said after her team wrapped up play Tuesday at Southside's team camp. "Our plan is to play in the arena the following season, so we're going to make it work, it's going to be awesome (playing at Crabtree).

"The girls really took it great; there was no negative outlooks on it. When we explained it to the girls, they totally understood and they're making it a positive as well, so we've got a great group with great attitudes and I don't think that it's going to affect anything as far as our playing or our attitudes toward the season."

Jones also has a lot to look forward to with her roster, as she welcomes back five returning starters.

"I do (return significant experience) and then we're going to bring in some other girls, which I'm still kind of playing around with some lineups and seeing what the best fit for our team is," Jones said.

"We have a few of our returning seniors that are coming back, but our junior class has really stepped up and quite a few of our starters will be juniors this year."

One returning starter who is a junior is Lillie Warnock, a 5-foot-10 middle blocker. Last season, she registered 86 kills and 18 blocked shots.

"She has really matured in the off-season as far as skill-wise, and she has grown tremendously. ... I think she'll be someone that other teams really need to account for," Jones said of Warnock. "She's not that tall but she's got some crazy hang-time and she's just got a really good arm swing.

"I'm really excited about her as well as some of our other up-and-coming juniors and seniors."

The Airedalettes also return senior outside hitters Kailyn Tyler and London Blackwell, along with junior setters Bella Nutt and Courtney Bates, who finished with the most assists on the team a season ago. Nutt had 153 assists, while Bates finished with 109.

As far as the team's performance Tuesday at Southside, Jones pointed out some good moments and some not-so-good moments.

"Consistency is going to be one of the big things for us as far as playing to our ability all the time and not just at times, so when we are on, we are looking amazing," Jones said. "We've just got to keep that going from point to point, set to set and match to match."

Along with consistency, Jones stresses the need to remain positive in the weeks leading up to the regular season opener.

"Consistency will (be a priority), but also continue our communication as a team," she said. "We have positive attitudes but that's always one of our big things is keeping a positive attitude (through) ups and downs, that's always important to us."

But all in all, Jones remarked that the team was able to have a productive off-season despite the distractions surrounding its home arena.

"They've worked really hard this off-season," Jones said. "We have gotten in the weight room and worked on our speed and really worked on our skills and they're ready; they're ready to come in and they're really excited to start playing matches against other teams, and not just themselves.

"But we have worked really hard, so I'm excited about this group."

Alma starts the season on Aug. 27 with a home match against Morrilton and will be at home again two nights later to face rival Van Buren.