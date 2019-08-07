FAYETTEVILLE — Presumably the Arkansas Razorbacks’ leading returning receiver would practice with the first-team.

Not necessarily. Not if you’re Cheyenne (also known as C.J.) O’Grady, the fifth-year senior tight end from Fayetteville. O’Grady opened the past four years with coaching staffs trying to ignite a fire under him.

Make that five years now.

Even with O’Grady’s 30 catches including six touchdowns leading the Razorbacks last year and his 400 receiving yards second on the team, he wasn’t always operating with the first-team during Tuesday morning’s practice in pads, Arkansas’ fourth preseason practice.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris, in his second year trying to harness Fayetteville High grad O’Grady’s 6-4, 256 size and speed, worked O’Grady some among the reserves so far this season. Tight end is well stocked with returning junior Grayson Gunter, University of Kansas transfer Chase Harrell, hard-blocking walk-on Blake Kern, former fullback Hayden Johnson and highly touted true freshman Hudson Henry.

“I think we’ve got some competition in that room,” Morris said after Tuesday’s practice. “I think it’s iron sharpens iron. You know we’ve got a standard that we’ve set we’re going to play at. You do that and you’ll be running with the group you want to run with. If not, we’ll let you run with the other groups. That’s kind of where we’re at with C.J.”

Morris further explained.

“C.J. is a senior,” Morris said. “C.J. has got to decide if this is exactly what he wants to do. Our standard is not going to change. He’s one of the best football players in the country and we’re going to treat him that way. So we’re going to see how he responds.”

How has he responded so far?

“Well, he's working a little bit with the third unit right now,” Morris said. “So we'll see. He's getting some first unit, too. He'll respond. He always does. He's done it the last couple of days.”

Formerly the offensive coordinator for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, Morris recalled being extra demanding of former Clemson star quarterbacks Tajh Boyd and DeShaun Watson and star receiver Sammy Watkins and SMU star receiver Courtland Sutton when Morris coached the Mustangs.

“All the great players I've coached that have been truly a difference maker; you're able to hold those guys to a higher standard than you were anybody else,” Morris said. “They wanted that and demanded that. ‘I want you to hold me to a higher standard and I want you to be tougher on me than you are others.”

Conditions, successively practicing Monday and Tuesday with the thermometer in the 90s instead of low 80s, got tougher.

His Hogs toughened with them, Morris said.

“We got some heat that was thrown on us today which was good,” Morris said. “We needed that. You hear guys out there encouraging to push through. We have purposely tried to strain these guys in some tough situations. We had some situational awareness things today that we had to hit. I really love this football team’s energy level and enthusiasm.”

Morris sees a defense, that ran ahead of the offense last spring, still ahead in August.

“Defensively right now, we are playing at a speed which we haven’t since we have been here,” Morris said. “That is a credit to some depth that we have in our D-line. In the back end, I have been extremely impressed with (cornerback) Buster Brown and (safety) Kam Curl, two guys who have really caught our attention and obviously (safety) Joe Foucha is another one that is really coming on. I have been really pleased with how well our defense has looked.”

True freshman safety/nickel back Jalen Catalon has made a four-day splash, particularly with his pick-six in Monday’s practice highlighted by 62-year old defensive coordinator John “Chief” Chavis in gleeful celebratory pursuit all the way to the end zone.

“I don’t know if you saw the video, but he did outrun Chief,” Morris said laughing. “Jalen’s back there listening to Kam and Joe (upperclassmen Curl and Foucha) and then he gets in there and gets his moment and makes a play. That’s what you do.”

Receiver Daulton Hyatt, moved over the summer from quarterback, freshman defensive linemen Eric Gregory and Taurean Carter and redshirt freshman walk-on transfer via Notre Dame offensive lineman Luke Jones were among those not practicing Tuesday because of injuries.