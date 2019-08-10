FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 3-6:30 p.m., at the Walker Indoor Practice Facility located on the south end of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Fan Day will start with an open practice to the public from 3-4 p.m., in DWRRS. Fans can enter the stadium through Gate 1 beginning at 2:30 p.m., with only the West stand available for seating. In the case of inclement weather, the open practice inside the stadium will be canceled. Please check ArkansasRazorbacks.com and @RazorbackFB on Twitter for more details on the day of the event.

Activities inside Walker Practice Facility will begin at 4:30 p.m., with entrance to the facility available through the West doors facing Razorback Road. Head coach Chad Morris and the Razorback football team will sign autographs at the indoor practice field, with interactive entertainment throughout the venue from 5-6:30 p.m. In order to expedite the autograph process and accommodate as many fans as possible, Coach Morris and the student-athletes will autograph one item per person.

The kids’ zone on the field will feature inflatables, along with other activities including a photo booth, face painting and more. The Razorback Spirit Squads and Tusk will also be in the house to greet fans. Hog Heaven, the official team store of Razorback Athletics, will be open during the event and will have items to purchase such as footballs, mini helmets and hats to be autographed. Fans will also have their first chance to pick up the new 2019 Razorback football poster.

Free parking is available for both the one hour open practice and Fan Day in lots 46, 56, 56B, 60, 72, 73, 73A and 74 along with the Stadium Drive parking deck and Meadow Street parking garage.

Only bottled water will be allowed into the practice facility with no other outside food or drinks allowed. No concessions will be sold.