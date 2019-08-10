FAYETTEVILLE — One could easily picture Colton Jackson’s face along with the caption “no good deed goes unpunished” in an illustrated dictionary.

Returning just three games into the 2018 season off back surgery on July 24, it seems left offensive tackle Jackson got punished for the Razorbacks’ 2-10 record.

According to his University of Arkansas media guide biography, Jackson, starting eight of Arkansas’ last nine games, “allowed just one sack over the course of 305 pass blocking plays.”

That stat does not reflect last year the social media criticism the 6-5, 298-pound now fifth-year senior from Conway absorbed last year playing in September when his return was expected deep into October.

Social media lit up after quarterback Ty Storey was sacked in November against Mississippi State — with Jackson remaining in his stance.

Turns out Jackson was doing his job avoiding illegal procedure. The ball was prematurely snapped.

“I shouldn’t have snapped the ball,” center Ty Clary confessed. “It looks like Colton just didn’t move but that’s my fault. I need to take the blame for that.”

Jackson tested his surgically repaired back after mopping up the fourth quarter of Arkansas' third game, a 44-17 loss on to North Texas on Sept. 15, then started eight of Arkansas’ last nine games.

“I had ruptured three disks in my spine and had to get them built back up,” Jackson said. “And they had to wrap up a sac of nerves that’s at the bottom of your spine that had pain running up and down my legs.”

Jackson worked hard to get back fast only to hear how poorly some deemed his performance on a struggling team.

“A lot of people didn’t know I had back surgery,” Jackson said. “They don’t know what it’s like to come back from that playing in a SEC game. I wasn’t supposed to come back until Week 7. I came back in Week 3. I kind of rushed my recovery and definitely had my limitations the way I moved and all that stuff. But that’s not something I’m going to hang my hat on and say, ‘That’s why I didn’t perform well.’ It’s just a lot of things people don’t see on the outside and they don’t know what’s going on the inside.”

Arkansas coach Chad Morris and offensive line coach Dustin Fry knew what Jackson endured.

“I don’t read Twitter, but I know he does, and I know there was some nasty things said to him after a couple of those games last year,” Fry said. “I know that’s fired him up a little bit. More than a little bit.”

Infusing new fuel to the fire figured to fan the flames within Jackson and the other returning linemen, Fry presumed.

“One reason we signed two juco tackles (transfers Myron Cunningham and Chibueze Nwanna enrolled last January) was to piss off my other tackles,” Fry said.

Jackson knows this comes with the territory and vows not to take it personally.

“That’s just part of the game,” Jackson said. “I’m used to it. When you go out recruiting, you’re looking to replace guys and create competition. Nobody’s spot is secure.”

Cunningham pushed hard for Jackson’s left tackle job last spring.

But Jackson held him off. The former Conway Wampus Cat opened the August preseason first-team even upon missing the last week of spring ball because of arthroscopic knee surgery.

Jackson said he’s fully recovered from the procedure that “cleaned up some chipped bone fragments that were floating around.”

The senior prevails on merit but his seniority helps, too. With three 2018 graduated Razorbacks offensive linemen now auditioning for NFL jobs, Jackson is the line’s old hand helping not only newcomers with the freshmen and juco transfers, but returnees, too.

“I thought Colton’s seven (spring) practices before he got banged up were the best I’ve seen him practice since I’ve been here,” Fry said. “He’s been a great leader for me.”

Austin Capps, a senior three-year letterman moving from defensive tackle to left offensive guard, looks to the senior to his immediate left.

“Colton Jackson has always been a guy that if I need to ask something he’s somebody I can go to,” Capps said. “He’s solid.”

And smart.

Four years adorning the SEC Honor Roll, Jackson since January is a UA grad student upon achieving his sports management degree last December.

Jackson seeks hitting this last football season like he’s hit the books.

“I’ve got a lot to prove and show this season,” Jackson said.