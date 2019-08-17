CHARLESTON — First-year Charleston football coach Ricky May has been around the block long enough to know when players are hungry.

The Tigers are ready to eat.

May was hired late last winter to replace Greg Kendrick. And though he didn't tear everything down in a day, he got a quick sense of player pride.

He's even convinced his players they'll practice every day in football pants.

"I like what we have. They went above what I thought they could do at this point," May said. "I really didn't have any surprises. But then I didn't know what everybody could go. To be honest, they've been really good."

May and the Tigers open the season Aug. 30 against Melbourne. It won't get easier in the weeks to come, either.

Charleston concludes nonconference play with Dardanelle and Ozark, then opens 3A-4 play at home against Greenland.

That may not be a picnic, either.

"Our conference is loaded," May said. "We've got to be ready for that. There's nobody in our conference that is down. If you get a win each week, you're pretty fortunate. For us, Mansfield, Lamar, Booneville and Greenland are all at home."

Charleston's offense is set, the coach said.

"Our whole offense is in, and to have that in by now, that's pretty good," he said. "As far as the defense goes, we've changed that, too."

Senior Brayden Ross beat out Dalton Curtis for the starting quarterback position.

"Brayden has really impressed me coming in," May said. "We sat down and talked at length. He's a calm collective kid; he doesn't get rattled. Every day before practice he comes and takes the ball bag, and that says a lot."

The Tigers' running back situation includes athletic Kaden Benge and Geoff Scott, though they'll also line up at receiver, the coach said.

"We've moved some kids around," May said. "Geoff Scott, we've played him at every position on offense, even quarterback. Kaden is big and athletic. Both of them have excelled. We've lined them up in the I-formation and the straight tailback.

Junior Brecken Ketter is also back at running back. "He's really stepped up," May said. "Brett Ward, he's going to line up at H-back and tight end."

Juniors Kaleb Hamby and Garrett Rudd have been steady at receiver, May said.

Senior Devin Donberger will anchor an experienced offensive line.

Three-year starter Jonathan Williams is back at right guard, and junior two-year starter Slade Skeets will play right tackle.

Senior Shane Turner, who missed time at boot camp, is the left guard and Nolan Harrington and Kole Cravey will split time at left tackle.

"When Shane went to boot camp, we had to have someone step up for team camp and 7-on-7, and we were able to create some more depth," May said. "You can't never have enough depth. For us, that's really the only thing we lack a lot of. we don't have much depth."

One of May's big changes was on defense. The Tigers have moved from a five-front to a 3-4 defensive scheme.

Turner, Skeets and Williams will see a lot of time on the defensive line. Tanner Jones will anchor the linebackers. Ward and Scott will also see time at linebacker.

Curtis will start for the Tigers in the secondary.

May knows the Tigers have a tough road ahead of them in nonconference play. Wins would be nice, he said.

But health is a bigger issue.

"We want to compete with everybody we play," he said. "We've just got to come out healthy."