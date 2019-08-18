With apologies to my dog, "Bear," the dog days of summer are a cruel reality we can't seem to avoid this time of year.

"Dog days" sounds like fun, Bear might suggest. But these "dog days" have little to do with chasing the tennis ball in the backyard or lounging on the back deck on a lazy afternoon. (Not that Bear is into any of these things; he prefers the temperature to be anywhere from 72 for a high to 69 for a low).

Humidity, pop-up thundershowers and scorching afternoon heat are things we look forward to in mid-January. It seems so much more inviting on those mid-January mornings, when it's 22 and icy.

We've all been there.

But now? Every summer we dread the dog days of summer like trying to avoid poison oak — neither of which I was able to do this month.

The real losers, however, are those participating in outdoor sports. High school golf sounds inviting. Until you're teeing off at Ben Geren Golf Course on a steamy Friday afternoon.

High school football, tennis, off-season baseball and eight-mile cross country runs are also among the victims of relentless August heat.

But alas, August also signals the beginning of another school year. This August marks my 21st year covering high school preps. Man, what an incredible ride.

The 2019-20 school year begins in earnest the last week of August. Volleyball season kicks off, followed by the rush of high school football.

Back in 1999, the first football game I covered in Arkansas featured the third-best high school basketball player I've ever seen in the flesh; the great Matt Jones was a junior quarterback at Van Buren that fall.

For the record, Michael Williams (Dallas South Oak Cliff) and Rod Jaques (Conroe, Texas) are the two best prep stars I ever saw play. Williams once dropped 63 in a playoff game — in a game his team actually lost.

The fall of ’99 seems like yesterday. Barry Lunney Sr. was nearing the end of his Southside run; Alma's Frank Vines was in the twilight of a Hall of Fame career.

Ozark's Mark Ford and Booneville's Ken Rippy were at the top of their game.

Two decades later, Doug Loughridge is prepping for his final season as the Airedales' coach. His victory lap begins Sept. 6 when the Airedales make the trek down U.S. 64 to Van Buren's Blakemore Stadium.

Loughridge will become Alma's next athletic director following the end of the football season.

This may be the final season for some other coaches, too.

Could this be Greenwood coach Rick Jones' farewell tour? What about Southside's Jeff Williams?

Will the area's most talented offensive team, Jeremie Burns' Ozark Hillbillies, weave their way through the tough 4A playoffs for another shot at a state title?

This fall also marks a couple of beginnings. Cosby Tuck is in the catbird's seat at Van Buren; Mansfield's Tim Cothran was elevated to head status after Craig Bentley went home to Mena.

Lavaca's Mark Headley and Subiaco's Mike Berry have reclaimed those jobs as well.

And Ricky May has a new job title as the head coach at Charleston.

It's hard to say how the 2019 football season will play out.

But alas, next January, when I'm driving home from Ozark following a basketball game, I'll be cursing the 19-degree temps on my way home. I'll be happy to see August, and 97 ...

Until, of course, August 2020 gets here.