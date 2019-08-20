ROLAND — There will be a much different look to Roland's coaching staff this upcoming season, including a pair of familiar faces.

Former Ranger standouts Austin Cantrell and Brady Robertson are now part of the staff as assistants. Cantrell, who went on to play at the University of Arkansas, will be coaching defensive ends and fullbacks, while Robertson is serving as a volunteer assistant.

Waymon Potts, entering his second season as head coach, also brought in some more new assistants in Mark Rutlege, who will be the defensive coordinator, and Auston Reed, who will coach the quarterbacks and cornerbacks.

Potts believes the new faces on the staff can help provide fresh ideas and perspectives to a program that has missed the postseason for three straight seasons after back-to-back state quarterfinal appearances in 2014-15.

"From the day we hired them, they're here, they're ready to go to work," Potts said. "It's nice showing up in the summer and all your coaches are here at 5 a.m., 5:15 in the morning.

"We're still old-school; show up at 6 in the morning and get the work done in the summer."

Potts added, for the most part, the players have bought into the new coaches' way of doing things.

"We averaged about 24 kids (in summer workouts), we have about 30, 32 kids (in grades) 10 through 12 and so they've embraced it; they've embraced the coaches, the coaches are stepping up," Potts said.

"There's just a new feel with new faces. ... It's just a new approach, a new attitude and the kids are buying in and they're excited about it. I'm anxious to see where our season goes."

One big question still lingers before the Rangers open their season in more than two weeks, and that's finding a quarterback. Right now, junior Jackson Kemp (6-foot, 180 pounds) and sophomore Hunter Taylor (5-11, 155) are vying for the role.

"They're battling it out right now," Potts said. "They may both get some playing time, but it's a tough battle."

In his primarily run-oriented offense, Potts does return significant experience at tailback with returning seniors Dakota Bush (6-0, 180) and Cole Davis (6-3, 190). Two other seniors, Gauge Marquez (5-10, 175) and Colton Howard (5-10, 190), may see action there as well.

"They're starting to step up," Potts said. "After we go to our scrimmage Friday (the Sequoyah County Shootout at Central), we're going to have to evaluate film and see who's the best."

There will also be experience returning up front.

Anchoring the offensive line is junior center Everett Bergwall (6-3, 265), junior left guard Jaden Taylor (5-11, 245) and senior right guard Parker Peters (5-11, 265). Potts is also enthusiastic about the return of seniors Christian Alverez (6-4, 315) and Austin Southern (6-3, 270), who has battled injuries in both of his feet the past two seasons but is getting in tremendous shape right now, Potts noted.

The Rangers also return junior wide receiver Paxton Pitts (5-10, 165), while the fullback spot is being contested by two juniors, Braxton Chesher (6-3, 210) and Colyn Tuck (5-10, 185).

Potts remarked the strength of his team on defense, which will utilize several hybrid schemes this season, will be on the line. Bergwall, Taylor, Southern, Alvarez and Peters can all line up at tackle while manning the ends are sophomore Drake Davis (6-2, 210), a returning starter, along with Chesher and junior Brendan Willoughby.

"Our inexperience is going to occur at linebacker this year, so we're kind of looking at that," Potts said.

At the moment, leading candidates at linebacker include Howard, senior Cameron Gardner (5-10, 225) and two sophomores in Jakob Bush (5-9, 180) and Warren Bobbitt (5-10, 165).

Roland will have experience in the secondary with Pitts returning at cornerback and Davis, Kemp, Marquez and Dakota Bush to see action at safety.

In order for the Rangers to see the playoffs for the first time since 2015, they must navigate a very challenging District 3A-3.

"It's going to be like it was last year; I tell you, it's the toughest district in 3A in the state of Oklahoma," Potts said. "Three teams (Lincoln Christian, Idabel and Seminole) went two rounds deep and one went to the semifinals last year. ... I feel like there were two teams that stayed home last year that could have been playing (in the playoffs).

"We've got to learn to win in this tough district and I think we've grown up from last year, but this district this year is just as brutal; it's a tough schedule. ... We're going to have to strap it on and play every week."

The Rangers also open their season with back-to-back home games against a pair of traditional rivals in Spiro and Muldrow.