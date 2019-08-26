Kory Pollard

Sport: Baseball

High School: Southside

College: Carl Albert

Former Southside standout Kory Pollard finished his college baseball career last spring at Union University.

But he's not leaving the dugout.

Pollard has signed on as an assistant coach at Carl Albert State College. A 2014 Southside graduate, where he earned all-state and all-conference status while hitting .459, Pollard signed on with Eastern Oklahoma State College before moving on to Jackson, Tennessee, and Union.

As a pitcher, Pollard earned two wins in 2018. He recorded 17 strikeouts in 15 innings this past spring while posting a 1-1 record.

Greer Rogers

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Southside

College: Arkansas Tech

Greer Rogers and the Arkansas Tech Golden Suns open the 2019 season Sept. 5 at Rolla, Missouri, against Missouri-St. Louis.

The Golden Suns finished 17-12 in 2018 after going 35-1 in 2017.

Rogers started 26 of the 27 matches she played in last fall. She led the team with 91 blocks and was fourth in kills with 153.

Rogers had a season-high eight blocks in a win over Shorter, and a season-best 11 kills three different times.

Austin Archey

Sport: Football

High School: Poteau

College: Kentucky Christian

Former Poteau football standout Austin Archey and three other Kentucky Christian teammates were honored for their stellar play in 2018.

Archey led KCU in tackles in 2018. Fellow Knights Lewis Davalos, Caden Stephens and Quamari Tinsley were honored as well.

Archey holds the all-time record for tackles at Poteau with 525.

The Kentucky Pro football Hall of Fame announced the annual Kentucky Commonwealth team, highlighting the many outstanding college players throughout Kentucky. Those honored are selected for their success on the field and in the game of life.

These nominated players represent some of the most outstanding athletes in the Commonwealth.

Luke Hales

Sport: Football

High School: Greenwood

College: UCA

Luke Hales made the most of his moment in the sun in 2018.

Subbing for the injured Breylin Smith, Hales appeared in seven games last year as a starter, throwing for 18 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

He threw for 304 yards and five touchdowns in his first start against Houston Baptist, and later threw five touchdown passes in a win over Northwestern State.

Hales accounted for 56 career touchdowns in high school, throwing for 3,289 yards and rushing for 1,320. He was a two-time all-state selection.

The Bears' roster also includes former Southside standouts D'erek Fernandez and Daren Davenport.

Third And Long ...

Former Southside baseball standout Mac Moody has transferred from Crowder College to Carl Albert State College. He becomes teammates again with former Mavs' outfielder Jake Melton. ... Jaylin Coleman (Southside), Tim Davis (Sallisaw), Gage Ramey (Muldrow), Terron Moses (Vian) and Elijah Tabut (Norhtside) will make their Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association debut Sept. 5 against Emporia State. ... Former Greenwood volleyball standouts Lexie Castillow and Abby Cagle are set to make their Ouachita Baptist University debuts Sept. 6 against the University of Texas at Tyler as part of a four-match tournament with Mississippi College, Texas A&M-Commerce and St. Edward's University. The Lady Tigers' roster also features former Southside star Emily Bass. ... Keaton Phillips (Clarksville) is set for his final season at Arkansas-Monticello. The Bole Weevils open the season Sept. 5 against Arkansas Tech. ... The University of the Ozarks' women's basketball roster includes plenty of local flavor: Grace Dougan (Clarksville), Chanel Kattich (Cedarville) and Maegan Bandimere and Kamryn McKinney (Central Sallisaw).