Avery Fitzgerald had 18 kills, 10 digs and three aces Tuesday to pace the Mavericks to a 25-22, 25-8, 25-19 sweep of Cabot in 6A-Central play.

The Mavs (6-4, 1-1) return home Thursday to play North Little Rock.

Also in Tuesday's win, sophomore Toree Tiffee and Aleigha Johnson had 10 and six kills, respectively.

Hannah Hogue had 31 assists for the Mavericks, and Kelsey Hamilton finished with 17 digs.

Bentonville 3, Van Buren 0

The Bentonville Lady Tigers evened their 6A-West record at 1-1 with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 win over the Van Buren Lady Pointers on Tuesday night.

Grace Doolittle and Zoe Morrison had eight kills apiece to pace Van Buren (2-4, 1-1).

Brianna Ball finished with 18 digs for the Lady Pointers. Brooke Moore had five digs.

Charleston 3, Lincoln 0

Jaydn Womack had seven kills and three aces to fuel Charleston to a 25-9, 25-5, 25-10 blowout of Lincoln on Tuesday.

Gracie Koch added five kills and three aces. Bria Byrd had five kills and four aces, and the Tigers' Kylie Frederick added six aces and three kills.

Paris 3, West Fork 0

The Paris Lady Eagles swept West Fork on Tuesday night to run their record to 10-0 for the season.

Jacee Hart finished with 11 kills to lead the winners. Alyssa Komp had eight aces and four kills. Paitoin Forbis had four kills as well.

Faith Mainer and Akira Robinson had three kills apiece.